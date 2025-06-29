As part of India’s ongoing humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan, a five-day Jaipur Foot camp was organised in Kabul by BMVSS, Jaipur. The camp saw an enthusiastic response, with around 75 prosthetic limbs successfully fitted. pic.twitter.com/LPlvcma6C3— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) June 29, 2025 On-the-Spot Fitment Camps Abroad BMVSS conducts on-the-spot camps internationally. Under its ‘India for Humanity’ programme, the Indian MEA has provided funding and logistical support to 28 camps across 22 countries. BMVSS conducts on-the-spot camps internationally. Under its ‘India for Humanity’ programme, the Indian MEA has provided funding and logistical support to 28 camps across 22 countries.

The Jaipur Foot/Limb: A Prosthetic Device The Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS) is globally recognised for its ‘Jaipur Foot’ and rehabilitation services for the disabled. The Jaipur Foot/Limb is a prosthetic device utilising polymer (HDPE) for a custom-made socket, attached to a specially designed Jaipur foot (distinct from the SACH foot used in Western technology). A special joint called the Jaipur-knee (developed by Stanford University, USA, and BMVSS) is commonly provided, also for above-knee amputees.

A Strategy to Maintain Humanitarian Impact BMVSS, a non-profit organisation, assists disabled individuals by providing the renowned low-cost Jaipur Foot and other mobility aids free of charge. As founder, DR Mehta, considers BMVSS’s financial stability, a strategy must be developed to maintain its humanitarian impact in the future.

World’s Largest Organisation for the Disabled The organisation claims to be the world’s largest for the disabled, with over 2.2 million beneficiaries. The process of providing limbs, calipers, etc., ensures proper gait using a laser line alignment system, testing through gait analysis labs, and adhering to international checkout procedures for patient discharge. No appointment is needed – patients can simply walk in.

International Acclaim and Local Hopes The Jaipur Foot camps have received positive international feedback. Some UN humanitarian organisations have cited India’s initiative as an excellent example of “global goodwill diplomacy”. “We Never Thought India Would Help Us This Much” Ahmad Gul, a 24-year-old beneficiary from Afghanistan, stated: “We never thought a country like India would help us this much. The Jaipur Foot has given me hope to become self-reliant again.”

Jaipur Foot Camps Deployed in 44 Countries According to updated BMVSS records and government programmes, prosthetic limbs and mobility aids have been provided under India’s humanitarian assistance and “India for Humanity” programme in these 44 countries: Afghanistan, Palestine, Iran, Bangladesh, Dominican Republic, Honduras, Indonesia, Malawi, Nigeria, Nepal, Kenya, Panama, Philippines, Papua New Guinea, Rwanda, Somalia, Trinidad, Vietnam, Zimbabwe, Sudan, Lebanon, Zambia, Pakistan, Iraq, Sri Lanka, Senegal, Fiji, Liberia, Mauritius, Myanmar, Ethiopia, Sierra Leone, Egypt, Tanzania, Namibia, Syria, Uganda, Djibouti, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, South Sudan, Cambodia, Morocco, and Uzbekistan. Note that camps have been held multiple times in some countries, such as Afghanistan, Nepal, and several African nations.

Camps Planned for 5 More African and 2 South American Countries The Indian government and BMVSS are planning camps in additional countries. Sources indicate a new series of ‘Jaipur Foot on-the-spot camps’ will soon be held in African and South American nations. A senior BMVSS official stated: “Our next targets include setting up camps in 5 new African countries and 2 in South America. There is a huge demand there.”