World

Lebanon Reels After Israeli Airstrike Kills 5 Civilians

Five Lebanese civilians, including three children, were killed in the latest Israeli attacks.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 22, 2025

Lebanon shaken by Israeli attacks (Photo – IANS)

Following attacks on Gaza, Israel has now also attacked Lebanon. Meanwhile, Lebanon has accused Israel of violating the ceasefire.

Furthermore, Lebanon's health ministry has reported that five civilians, including three children, were killed in an Israeli drone strike.

Lebanon has described the attack as a "massacre". Media reports, citing Lebanon's official media agency, state that the attack targeted a motorcycle near Bint Jbeil, Lebanon.

Lebanon's President Urges Pressure on Israel

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has condemned the attack, calling it a "massacre" and urging the international community to pressure Israel to respect the ceasefire.

In a social media post, the President stated that while they are in New York discussing peace and human rights issues, Israel continues to violate international resolutions. The massacre in Bint Jbeil is the latest example of ceasefire violations.

The President was in New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly. Meanwhile, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam also strongly condemned the attack, stating that Israel is deliberately wreaking havoc on its citizens.

The Prime Minister further stated that countries guaranteeing the ceasefire agreement should exert strong pressure on Israel to immediately cease its aggression, withdraw from occupied Lebanese territories, and release prisoners.

Israel Escalates Attacks

Israel has increased the number of its attacks in Lebanon this week. On Thursday, the Israeli army said it had attacked Hezbollah weapons depots in several areas of southern Lebanon.

Meanwhile, facing heavy US pressure and Israeli aggression, the Lebanese government is attempting to dismantle Hezbollah.

The government has even stated that the army will eliminate the Iran-backed group in the border region within three months.

Related Topics

Donald Trump

Published on:

22 Sept 2025 08:53 am

English News / World / Lebanon Reels After Israeli Airstrike Kills 5 Civilians
