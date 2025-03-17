NASA to Award Sunita Williams Overtime for Space Time? Astronaut's Salary Sparks Debate

Daily Allowance: ₹347 for Overtime According to former NASA astronaut Cady Coleman, astronauts do not receive overtime pay. As federal employees, their time in space is considered the same as their regular work hours. NASA covers their food and accommodation costs, but they receive only a small daily allowance of $4 (approximately ₹347) per day.

Annual Salary During their 159-day mission in 2010-11, they received a total of $636 (approximately ₹55,000) in additional payment. Based on this calculation, Sunita Williams and Butch are likely to receive approximately $1,148 (approximately ₹100,000) in additional payment for 287 days. Their total salary will be around ₹1 crore! Both NASA astronauts fall under the GS-15 pay grade, the highest level for federal employees. Under this grade, they receive an annual salary of $125,133–$162,672 (approximately ₹1.08 crore–₹1.41 crore).

Daily Allowance Calculation For 9 months (287 days), Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore will receive an estimated salary of $93,850–$122,004 (approximately ₹81 lakh–₹1.05 crore). Adding the $1,148 (approximately ₹100,000) daily allowance, their total payment will be $94,998–$123,152 (approximately ₹82 lakh–₹1.06 crore).

SpaceX Reaches Space Station Earlier, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced on Sunday that the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft had reached the International Space Station carrying NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Nicole Aunapu Mann, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Takaya Onishi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Kirill Piskunov.

Difficult Return to Earth Sunita Williams is accompanied by Butch Wilmore. Both are expected to return around March 20th, as announced by former US President Donald Trump. However, returning to Earth will not be easy for Sunita and Butch.

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams is currently stranded in space. Sunita was sent to the International Space Station for a mission initially planned for just 8 days. However, this 8-day trip has been extended to 9 months. Yes, she has been at the International Space Station for 9 months. But now, this wait is likely to end, and her return date is approaching.