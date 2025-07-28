28 July 2025,

Nigeria Boat Capsize Kills 25

At least 25 people have died and dozens are missing after a boat capsized in the African country of Nigeria. The boat was carrying approximately 100 passengers.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 28, 2025

Boat Capsize (Photo: Patrika)

A major tragedy has struck Nigeria's Niger State. On Saturday, 26 July 2025, a boat capsized in the Gunu community of Shiroro Local Government Area, resulting in the death of at least 25 people, with dozens more missing. The boat, carrying approximately 100 passengers—mostly traders, women, and children—was travelling from Munya to the Kwata-Jumba weekly market.

NSEMA Reveals Details

Yusuf Lemu, an official from the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), reported that 26 people, primarily women and children, were rescued. However, local official Isyaku Akilu and Adamu Ahmed, a member of the boat operators’ association, confirmed that the boat was overloaded, a likely major cause of the accident. The exact number of passengers remains unknown as the boat operator did not maintain a passenger record.

Overloading Cited as Cause

According to local media and Reuters, the exact cause of the accident is under investigation, but initial reports point to overloading. Such incidents are common during Nigeria's rainy season on rivers and lakes, especially in rural areas where boats are the primary mode of transport. Niger State, home to three of the country's major hydroelectric dams, has seen a rise in boat accidents.

Rising Boat Accidents in Nigeria

Rescue efforts involve NSEMA officials, local divers, and volunteers, but are hampered by the presence of armed gangs in the area. The increasing number of boat accidents in Nigeria highlights the lack of safety measures and regulations in water transport. Experts cite overloading, poor boat maintenance, and a lack of life jackets as major contributing factors.

Third Major Boat Accident

This is the third major boat accident in Nigeria in recent months. In 2024, over 452 people died in boat accidents across the country, underscoring the urgent need for stricter safety regulations on waterways.

Related Topics

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

28 Jul 2025 09:53 am

English News / World / Nigeria Boat Capsize Kills 25
