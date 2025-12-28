Suspects in Usman Hadi's murder fled to India, reveals Bangladesh Police

Image: X
The situation in Bangladesh has been deteriorating continuously following the death of student leader Usman Hadi. Now, a major update has emerged in this case. The Daily Star, citing the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), reported that two main suspects in Usman Hadi's murder fled to India via the Haluaghat border in Mymensingh city and entered Meghalaya.
During a press conference at the DMP media centre, Additional Commissioner SN Nazrul Islam stated that the suspects in Hadi's murder, Faisal Karim Masud and Alamgir Sheikh, fled to India via the Haluaghat border and, with the help of local associates, reached Meghalaya.
The official further informed that, according to their information, after crossing the border, the two suspects were initially received by a person named Purti. Later, a taxi driver named Sami transported them to Tura city in Meghalaya.
The official also mentioned that the two individuals who assisted the suspects in entering Meghalaya have now been taken into custody in India. He added, "We are in communication with the Indian authorities through both formal and informal channels to ensure their arrest and extradition."
It is to be noted that Usman Hadi was shot on December 12 in the Bijoynagar area of central Dhaka. He was subsequently taken to Singapore for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries on December 18. Following Hadi's death, widespread protests and violence erupted across the country.
The interim government head of Bangladesh, Mohammed Yunus, attended the funeral prayer of Usman Hadi. He expressed his condolences to the bereaved family and assured them of justice. Furthermore, after no concrete steps were taken by the Yunus government, Usman Hadi's brother also issued a warning. He stated that if justice is not served, they would surround Yunus's residence. Usman Hadi's brother had also issued a warning.
It is worth mentioning that Usman Hadi was part of the Inquilab Mancha, formed against Sheikh Hasina. He was also a candidate in the elections scheduled for February and was campaigning as an independent candidate for the Dhaka-8 constituency when the attack occurred. The Inquilab Mancha gained prominence during the rebellion in Bangladesh last July, which ultimately led to Hasina's removal.
