28 December 2025,

Sunday

World

Putin Appears in Army Uniform, Warns of Dire Consequences if Peace Talks Rejected

Today, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet with US President Donald Trump in Florida, USA. Ahead of this meeting, Russian President Putin has threatened Ukraine. Find out what he said...

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 28, 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Image: Patrika)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that the consequences will be dire if Ukraine rejects peace talks. He asserted that Russia will achieve its objectives through decisive combat. Putin, dressed in army uniform, declared that if diplomacy fails, Russia will achieve all the goals of its 'Special Military Operation' through military might.

Russia Willing to End the War

The Russian news agency TASS reported that Moscow is willing to end the Special Military Operation peacefully. However, it is unfortunate that Kyiv is not showing any urgency to resolve this peacefully today. This statement from Moscow comes at a time when Russia has launched a major attack on Kyiv, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet with Trump today.

Russia Wants Full Control of Donbas

Among the key points of the peace talks, Russia's focus is heavily on Donbas. Russia has already captured 90% of the region, which is rich in mineral resources and has a significant Russian population. Therefore, Putin is demanding the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the remaining small portion of the area.

What Zelenskyy Said Before Meeting Trump

Posting on X, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on Saturday that "We cannot afford to waste a single day in the pursuit of peace. We are striving for peace every day. That is why we have decided to hold talks at the highest level with the United States, and several important decisions may be made in that meeting."

Published on:

28 Dec 2025 10:50 am

English News / World / Putin Appears in Army Uniform, Warns of Dire Consequences if Peace Talks Rejected

