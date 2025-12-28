Putin Appears in Army Uniform, Warns of Dire Consequences if Peace Talks Rejected

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Image: Patrika)
Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that the consequences will be dire if Ukraine rejects peace talks. He asserted that Russia will achieve its objectives through decisive combat. Putin, dressed in army uniform, declared that if diplomacy fails, Russia will achieve all the goals of its 'Special Military Operation' through military might.
The Russian news agency TASS reported that Moscow is willing to end the Special Military Operation peacefully. However, it is unfortunate that Kyiv is not showing any urgency to resolve this peacefully today. This statement from Moscow comes at a time when Russia has launched a major attack on Kyiv, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet with Trump today.
Among the key points of the peace talks, Russia's focus is heavily on Donbas. Russia has already captured 90% of the region, which is rich in mineral resources and has a significant Russian population. Therefore, Putin is demanding the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the remaining small portion of the area.
Posting on X, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on Saturday that "We cannot afford to waste a single day in the pursuit of peace. We are striving for peace every day. That is why we have decided to hold talks at the highest level with the United States, and several important decisions may be made in that meeting."
