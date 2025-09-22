Pakistani Air Force Bombs Kill 30 Civilians in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Eight LS-6 bombs were dropped on the village using JF-17 fighter jets. Five houses in the village were targeted in this attack, resulting in the death of 30 people, with more than 20 others injured. Rescue teams immediately arrived on the scene and started relief work. The work of searching for people trapped under the debris is also being carried out rapidly, increasing the likelihood of a higher death toll. Several pictures and videos of the horrific situation in the village after the attack have surfaced on social media. These videos show the bodies of many people, including women and children, scattered everywhere.