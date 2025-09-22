Pakistani Air Force Bombs Kill 30 Civilians in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistan is possibly the first unique country in the world to have conducted air strikes on its own people, resulting in their deaths. In a massacre, the Pakistani Air Force dropped eight bombs one after another on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in the early hours of Monday morning. Around 2 am on the night of 21st and 22nd September, this attack, carried out by fighter jets on Matre Dara village situated in the Tirah Valley, killed 30 civilians, including women and children.
Eight LS-6 bombs were dropped on the village using JF-17 fighter jets. Five houses in the village were targeted in this attack, resulting in the death of 30 people, with more than 20 others injured. Rescue teams immediately arrived on the scene and started relief work. The work of searching for people trapped under the debris is also being carried out rapidly, increasing the likelihood of a higher death toll. Several pictures and videos of the horrific situation in the village after the attack have surfaced on social media. These videos show the bodies of many people, including women and children, scattered everywhere.
It is worth noting that several counter-terrorism operations have been conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the past, resulting in the deaths of many civilians. According to local police, 605 terrorist incidents have occurred in this province until August this year. These incidents have reportedly resulted in the deaths of approximately 138 civilians and 79 Pakistani police personnel. In the previous month alone, 129 terrorist incidents were carried out in this area, resulting in the death of 6 Pakistani soldiers.