Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

World

Pakistani Air Force Bombs Kill 30 Civilians in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistani air force bombs have reportedly killed 30 people in Matre Dara village, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 22, 2025

Pakistani Air Force dropped bombs on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistani Air Force Bombs (Image: X)

Pakistan is possibly the first unique country in the world to have conducted air strikes on its own people, resulting in their deaths. In a massacre, the Pakistani Air Force dropped eight bombs one after another on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in the early hours of Monday morning. Around 2 am on the night of 21st and 22nd September, this attack, carried out by fighter jets on Matre Dara village situated in the Tirah Valley, killed 30 civilians, including women and children.

Rescue Teams Searching for People Trapped Under Debris

Eight LS-6 bombs were dropped on the village using JF-17 fighter jets. Five houses in the village were targeted in this attack, resulting in the death of 30 people, with more than 20 others injured. Rescue teams immediately arrived on the scene and started relief work. The work of searching for people trapped under the debris is also being carried out rapidly, increasing the likelihood of a higher death toll. Several pictures and videos of the horrific situation in the village after the attack have surfaced on social media. These videos show the bodies of many people, including women and children, scattered everywhere.

605 Terrorist Incidents in This Province This Year

It is worth noting that several counter-terrorism operations have been conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the past, resulting in the deaths of many civilians. According to local police, 605 terrorist incidents have occurred in this province until August this year. These incidents have reportedly resulted in the deaths of approximately 138 civilians and 79 Pakistani police personnel. In the previous month alone, 129 terrorist incidents were carried out in this area, resulting in the death of 6 Pakistani soldiers.

Share the news:

Published on:

22 Sept 2025 04:14 pm

English News / World / Pakistani Air Force Bombs Kill 30 Civilians in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.