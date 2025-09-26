Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

World

Russia bans oil exports till year-end, India not affected

Russia's decision to ban oil exports was taken due to damage to some refineries from Ukrainian drone attacks and disruption in fuel supply.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 26, 2025

Russian oil

It is well-known that Russia, is one of the world's largest oil exporters. Russia exports its oil to many countries. However, a problem has now arisen in the export of oil. Russia has temporarily banned oil exports on Thursday. The ban on diesel exports has been imposed until the end of the year. At the same time, the existing restrictions on gasoline and petrol exports have been extended until December. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak announced this decision.

Why was the decision taken?

Russia's decision to ban oil exports was taken due to damage to some refineries from Ukrainian drone attacks and disruption in fuel supply. It is noteworthy that in recent days, Ukraine has targeted Russia's oil refineries in drone attacks, causing this damage. Earlier too, Ukraine has often attacked Russia's oil refineries.

Shortage being met from reserve oil reserves

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Novak said that due to Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia's oil refineries, there has been a slight shortage in petroleum products, but this shortage is being met from the reserve oil reserves. Novak assured that this problem would be resolved soon.

No impact on India

It is natural to wonder if Russia's ban on oil exports until the end of the year will also affect India, as India is one of the largest buyers of Russian oil. Novak said that this decision has been taken to ensure the supply of petroleum products to the country's domestic market. This will not affect the government agreement between Russia and other countries. This makes it clear that there will be no impact on India.

