Russian President Putin to Visit India in December to Meet PM Modi

This visit by Putin will be for the annual India-Russia summit. This visit by the Russian President is certain to be a blow to the United States of America's President Donald Trump. Trump has been continuously pressuring India not to buy oil from Russia, and for this reason, the US President has also imposed a 50% tariff on India. Of this, 25% has been imposed solely because India continues to buy oil from Russia. However, despite Trump's threats, India has not stopped buying oil from Russia. Putin's visit is being considered a 'masterstroke' by PM Modi, which will strengthen India-Russia relations, increase partnerships in several sectors, including defence, energy, and trade, and will also deal a blow to Trump.