Russian President Putin to Visit India in December to Meet PM Modi

Indian PM Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo - PM Modi's social media)
Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing for a visit to India. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has confirmed this. Putin's visit to India will take place in December, during which he will meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This will be the first time Putin visits India since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war.
According to information, Putin will visit India in the first week of December. Discussions are ongoing between the governments of both countries regarding the dates for Putin's visit to India. It is being speculated that Putin will be on a visit to India on December 5 and 6. However, these dates have not yet been officially confirmed.
Before Putin's visit to India, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov will visit India. It is noteworthy that PM Modi's NSA (National Security Advisor) Ajit Doval had gone to Russia in August and met Putin during that time. He extended an invitation to Putin to visit India on behalf of PM Modi, which the Russian President accepted. Following this, during a phone conversation between PM Modi and Putin, PM Modi again invited Putin to India, and the Russian President accepted, agreeing to visit India by the end of the year.
This visit by Putin will be for the annual India-Russia summit. This visit by the Russian President is certain to be a blow to the United States of America's President Donald Trump. Trump has been continuously pressuring India not to buy oil from Russia, and for this reason, the US President has also imposed a 50% tariff on India. Of this, 25% has been imposed solely because India continues to buy oil from Russia. However, despite Trump's threats, India has not stopped buying oil from Russia. Putin's visit is being considered a 'masterstroke' by PM Modi, which will strengthen India-Russia relations, increase partnerships in several sectors, including defence, energy, and trade, and will also deal a blow to Trump.
