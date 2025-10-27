Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

World

Sister Throws Newborn Baby From Fourth Floor, Reason Will Astonish You

In Russia, a five-year-old girl has allegedly thrown her 21-day-old newborn sister from a fourth-floor window to her death out of jealousy. Police have arrested the mother on charges of leaving the children unattended at home, and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 27, 2025

5-year-old throws newborn out of the window

Image: X

A shocking incident has come to light from the city of Zelenodolsk in Russia's Tatarstan Republic. Here, a five-year-old girl allegedly murdered her newborn sister. According to reports, the girl killed her infant sister out of jealousy. The girl was unhappy about the arrival of a new baby in the house, which led her to throw her newborn sister from a fourth-floor window, resulting in her death.

21-day-old infant sister thrown from window

This horrific incident occurred when both sisters were alone at home. Their father had gone to work, and their mother had stepped out for some errand. At that moment, the five-year-old elder sister threw her 21-day-old infant sister from a height of 40 feet. Passersby heard the girl screaming from the fourth floor and upon closer inspection, found a lifeless baby lying on the ground. Police and an ambulance were immediately informed. Upon being taken to the hospital, doctors declared the baby dead.

Mothers of the babies arrested

The police have registered a criminal case and begun an investigation. Accusing the mothers of the babies of negligence, the police have arrested her. Along with this, further investigation is underway to ascertain why the five-year-old innocent girl took such a drastic step. Mikhail Afanasyev, the district head of Zelenodolsk, stated that the police are investigating the case to determine the reasons behind the incident.

Mother's role and other aspects being investigated

According to local media reports, the elder sister was unhappy that another child had arrived in the house besides her, and out of this resentment, she threw her younger sister from the window. Additionally, an investigation is also being conducted into why the mother left both children alone at home. Initial investigations suggest that the mother had gone to visit a friend, and the incident occurred during that time. The mother's role, along with other aspects of the case, is being investigated.

