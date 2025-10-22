Six Ukrainians Killed in Russian Airstrikes, Power Outages Reported Across Several Areas

Russian strikes across Ukraine (Photo - New York Post on social media)
The Russia-Ukraine War has been ongoing for over 43 months, yet it shows no signs of ending. Despite efforts by the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, to broker peace, these attempts have not been successful. Meanwhile, Russia's attacks on Ukraine persist, with daily assaults causing significant loss of life and property. Late last night, Russia once again launched aerial attacks on Ukraine.
Late last night, Russia launched a barrage of missiles and drones on Ukraine. Ukrainian energy infrastructure was targeted in various locations, resulting in substantial damage.
Six people were killed in Russia's aerial attacks on Ukraine. These individuals lost their lives in and around the capital city, Kyiv. Local authorities confirmed the casualties.
Seventeen people were injured in Russia's aerial attacks. The injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals, where they are receiving medical treatment.
As winter approaches, Russia has, as in previous instances, resumed attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. The Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure late last night have led to power outages in multiple areas across the country, causing significant disruption to residents.
Big NewsView All
World
Trending