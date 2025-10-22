Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

World

Six Ukrainians Killed in Russian Airstrikes, Power Outages Reported Across Several Areas

Russia once again launched overnight air strikes on Ukraine, firing a barrage of missiles and drones. Six people lost their lives in these Russian air strikes.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 22, 2025

Russian strikes across Ukraine

Russian strikes across Ukraine (Photo - New York Post on social media)

The Russia-Ukraine War has been ongoing for over 43 months, yet it shows no signs of ending. Despite efforts by the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, to broker peace, these attempts have not been successful. Meanwhile, Russia's attacks on Ukraine persist, with daily assaults causing significant loss of life and property. Late last night, Russia once again launched aerial attacks on Ukraine.

Russia Launched a Barrage of Missiles and Drones on Ukraine

Late last night, Russia launched a barrage of missiles and drones on Ukraine. Ukrainian energy infrastructure was targeted in various locations, resulting in substantial damage.

Six People Killed

Six people were killed in Russia's aerial attacks on Ukraine. These individuals lost their lives in and around the capital city, Kyiv. Local authorities confirmed the casualties.

17 People Injured

Seventeen people were injured in Russia's aerial attacks. The injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals, where they are receiving medical treatment.

Power Outages in Several Areas

As winter approaches, Russia has, as in previous instances, resumed attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. The Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure late last night have led to power outages in multiple areas across the country, causing significant disruption to residents.

