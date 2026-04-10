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Sudan Army Conducts Airstrike, 56 Dead and 107 Injured

Sudan Conflict: An airstrike incident has once again come to light in Sudan. However, this time it was not carried out by the RSF, but by the country's army.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

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Patrika Desk

Apr 10, 2026

Airstrike in Sudan

The ongoing civil war in Sudan has led to a dire situation. The country has been devastated by the conflict between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which began on April 15, 2023. The situation in the country is not improving, with frequent reports of RSF attacks. Now, another airstrike incident has emerged, but this one was carried out by the country's army, not the RSF.

Devastated by Airstrike

The Sudanese army carried out an airstrike targeting Kutum in the North Darfur state, devastating the entire area. The Chairman of the National Authority for Humanitarian Access stated that the army targeted a wedding ceremony with a drone airstrike, causing widespread panic.

56 Dead and 107 Injured

In the army's airstrike in Kutum, 56 people were killed, including 17 children. Additionally, 107 people were injured in this aerial attack. The injured have been admitted to hospitals and medical camps where they are receiving treatment. Several of the injured are reported to be in critical condition.

Kutum is an RSF-Controlled Area

It is noteworthy that Kutum came under RSF control a few months after the war began in Sudan, and it remains so. The Chairman of the National Authority for Humanitarian Access claims that such attacks are deliberately carried out by the Sudanese army and militia organisations associated with Al Burhan for ethnic cleansing.

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Published on:

10 Apr 2026 08:54 am

News / World / Sudan Army Conducts Airstrike, 56 Dead and 107 Injured

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