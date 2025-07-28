28 July 2025,

Monday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

World

Thailand-Cambodia Border Conflict Ends in Ceasefire

Leaders from Thailand and Cambodia met in Malaysia today and agreed to a ceasefire.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 28, 2025

Leaders of Malaysia, Cambodia and Thailand
Leaders of Malaysia, Cambodia and Thailand (Photo - The Guardian on social media)

A four-day conflict between Thailand and Cambodia has ended after leaders from both nations held peace talks in Malaysia today to agree on a ceasefire. The peace talks included Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, and Thailand's acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai.

Ceasefire Agreed

The meeting resulted in an agreement for an immediate, unconditional ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia. Both countries' militaries will cease hostilities.

Significant Casualties and Displacement

The four-day conflict between Thailand and Cambodia resulted in 33 deaths. In Thailand, 20 people died (1 soldier and 19 civilians), while in Cambodia, 13 people died (5 soldiers and 8 civilians). Over 130 people were injured in both countries, and approximately 270,000 people were displaced from their homes.

Share the news:

Related Topics

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

28 Jul 2025 06:00 pm

English News / World / Thailand-Cambodia Border Conflict Ends in Ceasefire
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.