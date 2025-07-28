Thailand-Cambodia Border Conflict Ends in Ceasefire

A four-day conflict between Thailand and Cambodia has ended after leaders from both nations held peace talks in Malaysia today to agree on a ceasefire. The peace talks included Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, and Thailand's acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai.
The meeting resulted in an agreement for an immediate, unconditional ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia. Both countries' militaries will cease hostilities.
The four-day conflict between Thailand and Cambodia resulted in 33 deaths. In Thailand, 20 people died (1 soldier and 19 civilians), while in Cambodia, 13 people died (5 soldiers and 8 civilians). Over 130 people were injured in both countries, and approximately 270,000 people were displaced from their homes.