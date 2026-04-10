Trump angered by Iran's toll tax on Strait of Hormuz, demands immediate halt

A two-week ceasefire has been implemented between Iran and the United States of America. During the ceasefire, there will be no attacks from either side. As per the terms of the ceasefire, Iran had also opened the Strait of Hormuz. However, Iran had closed the Strait of Hormuz due to Israeli attacks on Lebanon. Now, reports are emerging that ships are being allowed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, but considering the gravity of the situation, only a few ships are using this route. Meanwhile, Trump has now said something significant about the Strait of Hormuz.