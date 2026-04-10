Trump angered by Iran's toll tax on Strait of Hormuz, demands immediate halt

A two-week ceasefire has been implemented between Iran and the United States of America. During the ceasefire, there will be no attacks from either side. As per the terms of the ceasefire, Iran had also opened the Strait of Hormuz. However, Iran had closed the Strait of Hormuz due to Israeli attacks on Lebanon. Now, reports are emerging that ships are being allowed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, but considering the gravity of the situation, only a few ships are using this route. Meanwhile, Trump has now said something significant about the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran is levying toll taxes on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, and Trump is unhappy about this. Trump has expressed his displeasure, stating on social media, "There are reports that Iran is charging fees to tankers (ships) going through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran should not do this, and if they are doing so, they must stop immediately."
Following the ceasefire, Trump has once again issued a threat to Iran. Currently, there is no complete agreement between the two countries, and the ceasefire is only for two weeks. However, talks for a comprehensive agreement will commence in Islamabad, Pakistan. Trump, threatening Iran, stated that if Iran does not agree to a full settlement, it will face even greater attacks than before. Trump also added that if Iran violates the ceasefire, the United States will resume hostilities.
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