World

Trump Faces US Backlash for Anti-India Remarks; Prominent Leader Condemns Risking Ties

India has refused to halt oil imports from Russia despite pressure from the United States.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 06, 2025

अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप। (फोटो- IANS)

India will not yield to pressure from the US regarding Trump tariffs and a halt to oil imports from Russia; instead, the government is preparing to counter these pressures.

The central government has refused to stop oil imports from Russia despite threats from US President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, the government is preparing a special fund of ₹20,000 crore under the Export Promotion Mission to help exporters counter the 25% Trump tariffs.

This fund, starting in September, aims to strengthen Brand India by improving access to export credit and removing non-tariff barriers.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry is advising exporters to develop and market indigenous brands to tackle Trump tariffs.

The new fund will provide export financing, regulation, standards, market access, warehousing, and e-commerce facilities.

Trump Initially Welcomed Oil Purchases from Russia

While Trump is now threatening India over its oil purchases from Russia, it is noteworthy that the US itself desired this situation at the outset of the Ukraine war.

Haley Advises Trump Against Strained Relations with India

Nikki Haley, a Republican Party leader, strongly criticised Trump's rhetoric against India and his threat to increase tariffs on Russian oil purchases, calling it a dangerous double standard.

Trump Threatens Further Tariff Increases Within 24 Hours

On Tuesday, Trump threatened to significantly increase tariffs on India within the next 24 hours. In an interview with a news channel, Trump reiterated that India is "fueling the war" by buying oil from Russia and that he would not be pleased if this continued.

He stated that India has not been a good trading partner, adding, "They do a lot of business with us, we don't do that much business with them." Trump also mentioned the possibility of announcing tariffs on pharmaceuticals and semiconductor imports within a week.

Russia Condemns Threats as Illegal

The office of Russian President Vladimir Putin has strongly reacted to Trump's threat of tariffs on India if it does not stop oil imports from Russia.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters that forcing any country to stop trading with Russia is illegal and violates international norms. He asserted that every sovereign country has the right to decide its economic relationships. "We consider this a direct threat against our trading partners," he added.

Related Topics

Donald Trump

Published on:

06 Aug 2025 08:35 am

English News / World / Trump Faces US Backlash for Anti-India Remarks; Prominent Leader Condemns Risking Ties
