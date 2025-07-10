Trump Imposes 50% Tariff on BRICS Nation Brazil, Faces Retaliation Threat

Trump also issued a direct threat to the countries in the BRICS group. Trump said that the BRICS organisation was created to harm the US and will soon face a 10 percent tariff. He said that BRICS wants to weaken the dollar and remove it from the global standard. They will have to pay a heavy price for this. He said that with a smart president, you won't lose the dollar's position, but a foolish president, as last time, will lose the dollar. Weakening the dollar means losing a world war.