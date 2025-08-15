Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

World

Trump- Putin Alaska Summit

Tight security measures are in place for the high-level meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 15, 2025

Trump Putin Alaska Summit
Putin and Trump (Image: Washington Post)

The highly anticipated meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin has sparked significant activity in Alaska. This summit will be held at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, the state's largest military base, located just 1,000 miles from the Russian border. Security for this summit is extremely tight. The number and deployment of US and Russian security personnel are equal. While the US Secret Service maintains the security perimeter, Russian agents keep a close watch on Putin's activities. The rule is that security personnel from both sides will neither enter each other's vehicles nor open their doors.

Activity Ranges from Real Estate Agents to Coffee Shops

Beau Disbro, a local Anchorage real estate agent, was incredulous when he received calls from both the Secret Service and the Russian consulate. Most of his rental properties were already booked, but he managed to arrange accommodation for some of the personnel. Local hotels and rental cars are fully booked. Agents in plain clothes are deployed everywhere, from coffee shops to parking lots.

Deployment of Hundreds of Agents, High Demand for Resources

A large number of security personnel and resources have been sent to Alaska from across the country for this summit. SUVs and other vehicles have been flown in from the lower 48 states. Trump and Putin's convoys are being operated separately and with complete security.

Principle of Equality Applied in Protocol

Equality is maintained in every aspect of protocol—from language interpreters to waiting rooms. The room prepared for Trump is identical to the one prepared for Putin. If 10 US agents are stationed outside a meeting room, an equal number of Russian agents will also be present.

Alaska Becomes the Centre of International Strategy

Trump has described this meeting as an attempt to end the war in Ukraine. He has indicated that this discussion may also involve an agreement on regional boundaries. On the other hand, Putin has praised Trump's peace initiative and spoken of increasing cooperation on arms control.

Convergence of Political, Military, and Diplomatic Activities

While the Alaskan government is grappling with challenges such as hotels and transportation, security agencies are working to make this historic meeting a success. This summit will not only determine the direction of US-Russia relations but will also have a profound impact on global politics. Along with cooperation, a promise of a new arms control treaty has also been made.

15 Aug 2025 02:35 pm

