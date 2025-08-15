Trump- Putin Alaska Summit

The highly anticipated meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin has sparked significant activity in Alaska. This summit will be held at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, the state's largest military base, located just 1,000 miles from the Russian border. Security for this summit is extremely tight. The number and deployment of US and Russian security personnel are equal. While the US Secret Service maintains the security perimeter, Russian agents keep a close watch on Putin's activities. The rule is that security personnel from both sides will neither enter each other's vehicles nor open their doors.