Trump Tariff: US President Donald Trump stated that trade deal negotiations with India will not commence until the tariff issue is resolved. In response to a question from ANI regarding the 50% tariff imposed on India, President Trump confirmed that talks will not resume until the matter is settled.
However, regarding the ongoing trade deal discussions with India, US State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott stated that, concerning India, the US has adopted a clear stance on President Trump's concerns about the purchase of Russian oil, citing trade imbalances. Pigott affirmed that India is a strategic partner of the US, with whom they continue to engage in open dialogue.
Donald Trump increased the tariff on India from 25% to 50%. However, the 25% tariff came into effect on 7 August, with the additional 25% tariff taking effect from 27 August. The US President announced the additional tariff on India for purchasing Russian oil, prompting a response from the Modi government.
The Modi government responded by stating that targeting India is unfair and unwise. Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson issued a statement not only criticising the US tariff policy but also presenting data on purchases from Russia by the US and Europe.
The Indian Ministry of External Affairs' official press note detailed how Europe continues to purchase from Russia even after sanctions were imposed. Furthermore, it highlighted that the US also purchases Russian fertilisers, hexafluoride, and palladium for electric vehicles.
Purchasing oil from Russia is in India's interest, as it provides affordable and reliable energy for its citizens. This is not a luxury or a whim, but a necessity. The countries criticising India are themselves engaging in large-scale trade with Russia. The Ministry of External Affairs stated that the difference is that this trade is essential for India, but not a necessity for Western countries, yet they continue to do so.