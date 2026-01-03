3 January 2026,

Saturday

World

Ukraine Cabinet Reshuffle Likely Amidst Russia War, Zelensky Proposes Defence Minister Change

A major reshuffling is now possible in the Ukrainian cabinet during the Russia-Ukraine war. The country's Defence Minister may be changed soon.

Jan 03, 2026
Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 03, 2026

Mykhailo Fedorov

Mykhailo Fedorov (File Photo)

The war between Russia and Ukraine has been ongoing for over 46 months. Russia attacked Ukraine on February 24, 2022, and the war has continued since then. In the beginning, it was thought that the Russian army would achieve victory in a few days, but due to continuous international support, the Ukrainian army is still standing firm against the Russian army. The President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, is making every effort for a ceasefire in this war, but an agreement has not yet been reached between the two countries. Meanwhile, a proposal for a major change in the Ukrainian cabinet has now emerged.

Ukraine May Get a New Defence Minister

Ukraine may soon get a new defence minister. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proposed making Mykhailo Fedorov the country's new defence minister. Currently, Denys Shmyhal is the Defence Minister of Ukraine.

Who is Fedorov?

Fedorov, 34, has not been in politics for a long time, but he is considered close to Zelenskyy. He has been Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister since 2025 and Minister of Digital Transformation since 2019. During the Russia-Ukraine war, he requested Starlink terminals from Elon Musk for Ukraine, launched a drone program, and pressured technology companies to withdraw from Russia. It is with Fedorov's drone program in mind that Zelenskyy has proposed him as Ukraine's new defence minister.

What Will Be the Impact on the War?

Fedorov's appointment as Defence Minister could also impact the Russia-Ukraine war. Due to Fedorov's interest in the drone program, the Ukrainian army may increase drone attacks on Russia during his tenure.

