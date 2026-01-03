Ukraine Cabinet Reshuffle Likely Amidst Russia War, Zelensky Proposes Defence Minister Change

The war between Russia and Ukraine has been ongoing for over 46 months. Russia attacked Ukraine on February 24, 2022, and the war has continued since then. In the beginning, it was thought that the Russian army would achieve victory in a few days, but due to continuous international support, the Ukrainian army is still standing firm against the Russian army. The President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, is making every effort for a ceasefire in this war, but an agreement has not yet been reached between the two countries. Meanwhile, a proposal for a major change in the Ukrainian cabinet has now emerged.