Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

US Government Shutdown: Funding Bill Failure Deals Blow to Trump

The United States has entered a government shutdown. This had been anticipated for some time, and now, after US President Donald Trump failed to get the funding bill passed, government operations in the country have come to a standstill.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 01, 2025

US government enters shutdown

US government enters shutdown (Photo: Patrika)

The United States of America is facing a government shutdown starting October 1st, after the Republican and Democratic parties failed to reach an agreement on budget allocations and healthcare subsidies. Despite assurances from US President Donald Trump that a shutdown would be averted, a funding bill could not be passed in the US Senate late on Tuesday. The bill received 55 votes in favour and 45 against, falling short of the 60 votes required for passage.

First Shutdown in Seven Years

This is the first government shutdown in the United States in seven years. The previous shutdown occurred during Trump's tenure, lasting from December 22, 2018, to January 25, 2019.

What is a Government Shutdown?

A government shutdown occurs when the US Congress fails to pass a funding bill on time, leading to a lapse in the federal government's budget. This results in the suspension of non-essential government services, furloughs of employees without pay, and disruption of many government operations. Essential services such as security and healthcare continue to function.

Millions of Jobs at Risk

The shutdown in the United States has put millions of jobs at risk. Approximately 900,000 federal government employees could be sent on unpaid leave. Trump had previously warned of such a possibility.

Impact on the US Economy

A government shutdown can cost the US economy approximately $1 billion per day. This was also observed during the previous shutdown.

How to End the Shutdown

To end the shutdown, the US Congress must pass a funding bill. Only then can the shutdown be brought to a close.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

01 Oct 2025 03:43 pm

English News / World / US Government Shutdown: Funding Bill Failure Deals Blow to Trump

Big News

View All

World

Trending

Israel Prepares for Further Destruction in Gaza City, to Close Final Exit Route Today

Israeli army in Gaza city
World

Philippines Earthquake: 6.9 Magnitude Quake Kills 60, Dozens Injured Amidst Devastation

World

New H-1B and L-1 Visa Reforms Proposed in US Senate, Sparking Concern in India and China

Donald Trump
World

Perfume is a ‘Punishment’ in this country, Indian woman reveals the full story

Country with no perfume, japan perfume rules, perfume rules in japan, country with perfume laws, Perfume rules in foreign countries, Indian woman on perfume rules,
World

Netanyahu Disagrees with Trump on Recognizing Palestine During Talks

Benjamin Netanyahu with Donald Trump
World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.