US Government Shutdown: Funding Bill Failure Deals Blow to Trump

US government enters shutdown
The United States of America is facing a government shutdown starting October 1st, after the Republican and Democratic parties failed to reach an agreement on budget allocations and healthcare subsidies. Despite assurances from US President Donald Trump that a shutdown would be averted, a funding bill could not be passed in the US Senate late on Tuesday. The bill received 55 votes in favour and 45 against, falling short of the 60 votes required for passage.
This is the first government shutdown in the United States in seven years. The previous shutdown occurred during Trump's tenure, lasting from December 22, 2018, to January 25, 2019.
A government shutdown occurs when the US Congress fails to pass a funding bill on time, leading to a lapse in the federal government's budget. This results in the suspension of non-essential government services, furloughs of employees without pay, and disruption of many government operations. Essential services such as security and healthcare continue to function.
The shutdown in the United States has put millions of jobs at risk. Approximately 900,000 federal government employees could be sent on unpaid leave. Trump had previously warned of such a possibility.
A government shutdown can cost the US economy approximately $1 billion per day. This was also observed during the previous shutdown.
To end the shutdown, the US Congress must pass a funding bill. Only then can the shutdown be brought to a close.
