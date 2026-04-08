US–Iran Ceasefire in Force; Islamabad to Host Peace Talks

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (Photo: IANS)
A significant and positive diplomatic step has been taken towards Middle East peace. Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has officially announced that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States, along with all their allied nations, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire in all tense regions, including Lebanon, with immediate effect. This ceasefire has been implemented with immediate effect.
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in an official statement, said, "With the greatest humility, I am pleased to announce that Iran and the United States have agreed to an immediate ceasefire." He warmly welcomed this decision, calling it a sensible step. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep gratitude to the leadership of the United States and Iran for playing a constructive role in advancing the cause of peace and stability.
Following the implementation of the ceasefire, the focus is now shifting towards a diplomatic solution. To resolve all pending disputes and reach a lasting agreement, Pakistan has invited delegations from both countries (the US and Iran) to Islamabad on Friday, April 10, 2026. This meeting has been named the 'Islamabad Talks'. The statement expressed hope that both sides will continue to demonstrate their wisdom and that these talks will be successful in achieving lasting peace in the region.
This announcement comes as a great relief to the international community after a prolonged period of tension and military stalemate. The statement concluded by saying that Pakistan hopes to share more good news with the world in the coming days. The diplomatic understanding shown by both sides could prove to be a significant milestone for the entire Middle East and global security.
There is a sense of relief internationally following this historic announcement. Global institutions and peace advocates have lauded this move by the US and Iran. Markets are also expected to see a positive impact, particularly in the energy and oil sectors, as reduced tensions will alleviate concerns regarding supply chains.
The diplomatic world's attention is now fixed on the 'Islamabad Talks' scheduled for April 10, 2026. It remains to be seen whether the US and Iran can resolve their fundamental differences and sign a lasting and concrete peace treaty during these talks.
In this entire development, Pakistan's role has emerged as a successful 'peace envoy'. Under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif, this diplomatic move by Pakistan could strategically strengthen its position in the geopolitics of South Asia and the Middle East.
Big NewsView All
World
Trending