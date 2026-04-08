US–Iran Ceasefire in Force; Islamabad to Host Peace Talks

Following the implementation of the ceasefire, the focus is now shifting towards a diplomatic solution. To resolve all pending disputes and reach a lasting agreement, Pakistan has invited delegations from both countries (the US and Iran) to Islamabad on Friday, April 10, 2026. This meeting has been named the 'Islamabad Talks'. The statement expressed hope that both sides will continue to demonstrate their wisdom and that these talks will be successful in achieving lasting peace in the region.