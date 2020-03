कोरोना से लड़ाई में डॉक्टर्स का साथ दे रहा ये कुत्ता, जानें कैसे कर रहा है मदद

View this post on Instagram

Repost: @thedogist COMMUNITY SUBMISSION: Wynn, Labrador Retriever (1 y/o), Denver, CO • “I am an Emergency Physician. I have been raising Wynn for @ccicanine and she is a year old now. She comes to the ER and stays within our social workers’ inner office, so no one touches her but staff can wash up and have a moment with her. She has saved us because we are very stressed and anxious. Sometimes too busy to be scared. My wish for everyone would be that they not worry about getting a test and just presume themselves positive and consider every surface potentially contaminated and act accordingly. It just means physical distance, wash before and after touching anything. We can find comfort in each other when we know I have your back and you have mine.” @docplusdog