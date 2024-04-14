सीएम धामी की जनसभा में जा रही बस पलटी, 22 बच्चे घायल

घायल बच्चों से मिलने पहुंचे सीएम धामी
उत्तराखंड के खटीमा में हुए बस हादसे में घायल बच्चों का हाल जानने के लिए मुख्यमंत्री पुष्कर सिंह धामी (CM Pushkar Singh Dhami) अस्पताल पहुंचे। सीएम धामी ने यहां डॉक्टरों को हादसे में घायल हुए बच्चों का बेहतर इलाज करने के निर्देश दिए हैं।
#WATCH | Khatima: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami reached the government hospital to meet the people injured in the collision between a private institution's bus and a truck at Khatima's Bigrabag bypass intersection.— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 14, 2024
