scriptसीएम धामी की जनसभा में जा रही बस पलटी, 22 बच्चे घायल | Uttarakhand News bus going to CM Pushkar Singh Dhami meeting overturned 22 children injured | Patrika News
Home / Lucknow

सीएम धामी की जनसभा में जा रही बस पलटी, 22 बच्चे घायल

locationलखनऊPublished: Apr 14, 2024 03:07:05 pm

Submitted by:

Sanjana Singh

Uttarakhand News: सीएम धामी की जनसभा में जा रही एक बस हादसे का शिकार हो गई, जिसमें बैठे 22 बच्चे घायल हो गए। सीएम ने अस्पताल पहुंचकर बच्चों के स्वास्थ्य की जानकारी ली।

Uttarakhand News
Uttarakhand News: उत्तराखंड में सीएम पुष्कर धामी की सभा में जा रही बस ट्रक से टकरा गई। हादसे के बाद बस अनियंत्रित होकर पलट गई, जिसमें 22 बच्चे घायल हो गए। मामला खटीमा चटिया फार्म में बिगराबाग बाईपास चौराहे का है।

घायल बच्चों से मिलने पहुंचे सीएम धामी


उत्तराखंड के खटीमा में हुए बस हादसे में घायल बच्चों का हाल जानने के लिए मुख्यमंत्री पुष्कर सिंह धामी (CM Pushkar Singh Dhami) अस्पताल पहुंचे। सीएम धामी ने यहां डॉक्टरों को हादसे में घायल हुए बच्चों का बेहतर इलाज करने के निर्देश दिए हैं।
