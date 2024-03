Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BSF ने बंगाल में जब्त की सोने की ईंट, 47000000 रुपए है कीमत

28.03.2024



In INT based Ops,#VigilantBSF Troops of BOP-Gede foiled #GoldSmuggling attempt at #IndoBangladeshBorder and seized Gold Biscuits & Bars weighing 07 Kg worth ₹ 4.70 Crore,being smuggled from Bangladesh to India and apprehended 04 smugglers red handed.#BSFseizedGold pic.twitter.com/2FVBEZtWyO