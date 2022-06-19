देश के 6 हाईकोर्ट में नियुक्त हुए नए चीफ जस्टिस, जानें किसकी कहा हुई नियुक्ति

बता दें, जस्टिस डी एन पटेल के सेवानिवृत्त होने और जस्टिस सांघी के 13 मार्च से कार्यवाहक चीफ जस्टिस होने के बाद दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट में नियमित चीफ जस्टिस नहीं थे। अब आंध्र प्रदेश हाईकोर्ट के चीफ जस्टिस सतीश चंद्र शर्मा को चीफ जस्टिस के रूप में दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट में स्थानांतरित करने को भी मंजूरी दे दी गई है।
In exercise of the power conferred under Constitution of India, the Hon’ble President, after consultation with the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint / transfer Chief Justices in the following High Courts:- @rashtrapatibhvn @KirenRijiju @spsinghbaghelpr pic.twitter.com/oGRN69Dyae— Department of Justice - India (@DoJ_India) June 19, 2022