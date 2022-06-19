scriptNew Chief Justices appointed in 5 High Courts, 1 transferred | देश के 6 हाईकोर्ट में नियुक्त हुए नए चीफ जस्टिस, जानें किसकी कहा हुई नियुक्ति | Patrika News

केंद्र ने रविवार को उत्तराखंड, तेलंगाना, हिमाचल प्रदेश, राजस्थान और गुवाहाटी के हाईकोर्ट में चीफ जस्टिस की नियुक्ति को अधिसूचित किया। केंद्र की अधिसूचना CJI एन वी रमना के नेतृत्व वाले सुप्रीम कोर्ट कॉलेजियम द्वारा की गई सिफारिश के बाद आई है।

राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने देश के 5 हाईकोर्ट में नए चीफ जस्टिस की नियुक्ति की हैं। साथ ही साथ आंध्र प्रदेश हाईकोर्ट के चीफ जस्टिस सतीश चंद्र शर्मा को चीफ जस्टिस के रूप में दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट में स्थानांतरित करने को भी मंजूरी दे दी गई है। वहीं नए चीफ जस्टिस की नियुक्ति राजस्थान, हिमाचल प्रदेश, उत्तराखण्ड, गुवाहाटी और तेलंगाना हाईकोर्ट में की गई है। केंद्रीय कानून मंत्रालय में न्याय विभाग ने इन नियुक्तियों के बारे में ट्वीट किया।
केन्द्र सरकार द्वारा कॉलेजियम की सिफारिश को मंजूरी दिए जाने के बाद राष्ट्रपति भवन की ओर से ये नियुक्ति आदेश जारी किए गए हैं। जारी किए गए आदेश के अनुसार, जस्टिस एस एस शिन्दे राजस्थान हाईकोर्ट के मुख्य न्यायाधीश, जस्टिस विपिन सांघी उत्तराखंड हाईकोर्ट मुख्य न्यायाधीश, जस्टिस अमजद ए सैयद को हिमाचल प्रदेश हाईकोर्ट के मुख्य न्यायाधीश, जस्टिस आर एम छाया को गुवाहाटी हाईकोर्ट का मुख्य न्यायाधीश और जस्टिस उज्ज्वल भुयान को तेलंगाना हाईकोर्ट का मुख्य न्यायाधीश नियुक्त किया गया हैं।
बता दें, जस्टिस डी एन पटेल के सेवानिवृत्त होने और जस्टिस सांघी के 13 मार्च से कार्यवाहक चीफ जस्टिस होने के बाद दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट में नियमित चीफ जस्टिस नहीं थे। अब आंध्र प्रदेश हाईकोर्ट के चीफ जस्टिस सतीश चंद्र शर्मा को चीफ जस्टिस के रूप में दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट में स्थानांतरित करने को भी मंजूरी दे दी गई है।

सुप्रीम कोर्ट कॉलेजियम ने पिछले महीने 17 मई को ही इन नामों की सिफारिश की थी। वहीं केंद्र की अधिसूचना CJI एन वी रमना के नेतृत्व वाले सुप्रीम कोर्ट कॉलेजियम द्वारा की गई सिफारिश के बाद आई है। आने वाले दिनों में सभी नए चीफ जस्टिस अपना नया प्रभार संभालेंगे।

