अग्निपथ योजना से महिलाओं की भी होगी भर्ती, युद्धपोतों पर होगी तैनात : वाइस एडमिरल दिनेश त्रिपाठी'

देशभर में हो रहे अग्निपथ योजना को लेकर बवाल के बीच रविवार को जल, थल और वायु सेना के अधिकारियों ने प्रेस कांफ्रेंस की। इस दौरान भारतीय नौसेना ने कहा की इस योजना के तहत महिलाओं की भी भर्ती होगी जिन्हें युद्धपोतों पर भी तैनात किया जाएगा।

Published: June 19, 2022 04:35:03 pm

भारतीय सेना में भर्ती के लिए नई योजना अग्निपथ के खिलाफ विरोध प्रदर्शन आज लगातार पांचवे दिन जारी है। इस बीच, तीनों सेनाओं की तरफ से अग्निपथ स्कीम को लेकर एक प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस की गई है। इस दौरान सेना कहा कि अग्निपथ योजना किसी भी हाल में वापस नहीं होगी। प्रेस वार्ता के दौरान प्रदर्शनकारी छात्रों को चेतावनी भी दी गई कि अगर किसी छात्र के खिलाफ FIR होती है तो उसे सेना में भर्ती होने का मौका नहीं दिया जाएगा। इसके साथ ही भारतीय नौसेना ने यह भी जानकारी दी कि इस योजना के तहत महिलाओं की भी भर्ती होगी जिन्हें युद्धपोतों पर भी तैनात किया जाएगा।
तीनों सेनाओं की तरफ से अग्निपथ योजना को लेकर एक संयुक्त प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में वाइस एडमिरल दिनेश त्रिपाठी ने बताया कि 21 नवंबर से पहला नौसैनिक अग्निवीर बैच ट्रेनिंग इंस्टीट्यूट, आईएनएस चिल्का, ओडिशा में पहुंचना शुरू हो जाएगा। इसके लिए महिला और पुरुष दोनों अग्निवीरों को जाने की अनुमति होगी।
दिनेश त्रिपाठी ने कहा, "भारतीय नौसेना के पास वर्तमान में विभिन्न भारतीय नौसेना के जहाजों पर 30 महिला अधिकारी हैं। वाइस एडमिरल दिनेश त्रिपाठी ने कहा कि हमने तय किया है कि अग्निपथ योजना के तहत महिलाओं की भी भर्ती होगी जिन्हें युद्धपोतों पर भी तैनात किया जाएगा।"
अग्निपथ योजना को लेकर हुई इस संयुक्त प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में देश की तीनों सेनाओं के प्रमुख, थल सेना प्रमुख जनरल मनोज पांडे, वायुसेना प्रमुख एयर चीफ मार्शल वीआर चौधरी और जलसेना के प्रमुख एडमिरल आर हरि कुमार मौजूद रहे।

बता दें, भारतीय वायु सेना ने आज रविवार को अपनी वेबसाइट पर केंद्र सरकार की ‘अग्निपथ’ स्कीम से जुड़ी डिटेल जारी की है, जिसमें एलिजिबिलिटी क्राइटेरिया, आयु सीमा, एजुकेशनल क्वालिफिकेशन समेत अन्य जानकारियां साझा की गई है।

