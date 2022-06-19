अग्निपथ योजना से महिलाओं की भी होगी भर्ती, युद्धपोतों पर होगी तैनात : वाइस एडमिरल दिनेश त्रिपाठी'

दिनेश त्रिपाठी ने कहा, "भारतीय नौसेना के पास वर्तमान में विभिन्न भारतीय नौसेना के जहाजों पर 30 महिला अधिकारी हैं। वाइस एडमिरल दिनेश त्रिपाठी ने कहा कि हमने तय किया है कि अग्निपथ योजना के तहत महिलाओं की भी भर्ती होगी जिन्हें युद्धपोतों पर भी तैनात किया जाएगा।"
Indian Navy has 30 women officers at present sailing on different Indian Navy ships. We have decided that under #Agnipath scheme, we will recruit women also. They will be deployed on warships also: Vice Admiral Dinesh Tripathi— ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2022