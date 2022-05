आतंकियों के निशाने पर कश्मीरी पंडित, राहुल भट्ट के बाद अब कुलगाम में लेडी टीचर रजनी बाला की गोली मारकर हत्या

यह भी पढ़ेंः कश्मीर के हालात पर संजय राउत ने मोदी सरकार पर किया हमला

Yet another targeted killing of a Hindu in Kashmir. What was a teacher Rajni Bala’s crime? That she was educating the students to differentiate between good and evil, positive and negative. She was MA, M’Phil, B’Ed. The terrorists couldn’t tolerate an educated, sensible person.