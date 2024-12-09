Patrika Newsapt: The face behind the legendary Santa Claus and other Big Updates

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrika Newsapt (@patrikanewsapt) The United Nations has officially declared December 21 as World Meditation Day, thanks to a resolution co-sponsored by India along with Sri Lanka, Nepal, Liechtenstein, Mexico, and Andorra. India’s representatives at the UN emphasized how meditation can bring about harmony between the mind and body, describing it as a powerful practice for stress relief and improving mental and physical health. This global recognition is a proud moment, especially for India, which has long been seen as the home of meditation. December 21 is now days for everyone to pause, reflects, and embrace mindfulness, making the world a calmer, healthier place. The United Nations has officially declared December 21 as World Meditation Day, thanks to a resolution co-sponsored by India along with Sri Lanka, Nepal, Liechtenstein, Mexico, and Andorra. India’s representatives at the UN emphasized how meditation can bring about harmony between the mind and body, describing it as a powerful practice for stress relief and improving mental and physical health. This global recognition is a proud moment, especially for India, which has long been seen as the home of meditation. December 21 is now days for everyone to pause, reflects, and embrace mindfulness, making the world a calmer, healthier place.

TikTok is facing a big challenge in the United States. A federal court has upheld a law that could ban the app by next year unless its parent company, ByteDance, sells TikTok to a non-Chinese owner. This decision could affect 170 million American users who enjoy the app for entertainment, news, and even earning money. The situation has sparked concern among content creators and free speech supporters, who worry about losing such a popular platform. While some wonder if former President Trump might step in to save TikTok, there’s no clear plan yet, and time is running out. This decision highlights on going debates about tech security, global influence, and the future of social media platforms.

In Spain, smartphones might soon come with health warning labels, just like tobacco products, as experts raise concerns about potential health risks tied to digital devices. To increase awareness, the experts have proposed placing health warnings on smartphones and apps to highlight risks such as overuse, harmful content, and mental health issues linked to social media. The proposed changes aim to strike a balance between embracing technology and safeguarding health, especially for younger generations. The report outlines specific age-based guidelines. For kids under three, it recommends no screen exposure at all. For those aged three to six, devices should only be used in exceptional cases. Children aged six to 12 are encouraged to use “dumb phones,” which allow calls but don’t connect to the internet, along with engaging in offline activities like sports and games. Recently, Australian imposed a ban on social media. While omits a necessary step, who will be in charge of enforcing these laws. Parents would be grateful if kids could be protected. Another truth also is that we live a life of convenience and the phone is a necessity even for the very intelligent.