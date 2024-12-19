Patrika NEWSAPT: Vijay Diwas, Deep-Sea Milestone, and the World’s Largest Iceberg on the Move

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrika Newsapt (@patrikanewsapt) India has achieved an incredible feat by completing its first deep-sea exploration in the Indian Ocean’s hydrothermal sulphide field. A team of scientists, from the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), successfully explored and mapped a hydrothermal field located at a depth of 4,500 meters in the Central and Southwest Indian Ridges of the Southern Indian Ocean. The mission utilized an Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) called Ocean Mineral Explorer (OMe 6000), designed and developed by NIOT. This advanced vehicle captured high-resolution images and collected vital data from the hydrothermal vents, which are rich in minerals and host unique ecosystems. This successful expedition is a milestone for India’s growing deep-sea exploration capabilities. It not only enhances understanding of the ocean’s hidden ecosystems but also represents a step forward in responsibly harnessing marine resources for future generations. has achieved an incredible feat by completing its first deep-sea exploration in the Indian Ocean’s hydrothermal sulphide field. A team of scientists, from the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), successfully explored and mapped a hydrothermal field located at a depth of 4,500 meters in the Central and Southwest Indian Ridges of the Southern Indian Ocean. The mission utilized an Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) called Ocean Mineral Explorer (OMe 6000), designed and developed by NIOT. This advanced vehicle captured high-resolution images and collected vital data from the hydrothermal vents, which are rich in minerals and host unique ecosystems. This successful expedition is a milestone for India’s growing deep-sea exploration capabilities. It not only enhances understanding of the ocean’s hidden ecosystems but also represents a step forward in responsibly harnessing marine resources for future generations.

A rare “one-in-a-billion” spherical egg, initially purchased spontaneously for £150 by Ed Pownell from Berkshire, was sold at auction for £200. This unusual egg was donated to the Iuventas Foundation, a charity that supports young people with mentoring, life coaching, and mental health services across Oxfordshire. At first, the foundation thought the donation was a prank, but they included it as part of their auction, which raised a total of £5,000 for their cause. The odds of a chicken laying a perfectly round egg are believed to be astronomically low—around 1 in 1 billion, making this quirky item a surprising addition to the auction. The proceeds from the auction will help fund the charity’s efforts to improve the lives of young people, turning an unusual find into a meaningful contribution.

The world’s largest iceberg, A23a, is on the move again after being stuck for more than 30 years. This gigantic iceberg, weighing around one trillion tonnes and about twice the size of Greater London, had been trapped in the muddy seabed of the Weddell Sea near Antarctica since breaking off from the Filchner Ice Shelf in 1986. As it floats, A23a is expected to travel along the Antarctic Circumpolar Current into the Southern Ocean. Researchers are monitoring its journey to understand how such massive icebergs influence ocean currents and marine ecosystems. and the planet’s climate.

Word of the day – Mysterious – that you do not understand or cannot explain; strange

Valour – great courage Quote if the day – I dream of an India that is prosperous, strong and caring. An India that regains a place of honour in the comity of great nations. – Atal Bihari Vajpayee