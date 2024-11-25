Patrika NEWSAPT: What you do makes a difference, and you have to decide

Imagine a strand of spaghetti so thin, you can’t even see it with a regular microscope. Sounds impossible, right? Well, a team of chemists from University College London (UCL) in the UK has made it a reality. They’ve created the world’s thinnest spaghetti—200 times thinner than a single human hair. That’s even narrower than some wavelengths of light. But wait—this isn’t spaghetti for your plate. It’s made using a special technique called electro spinning, where flour and formic acid are used instead of water. Why? Because formic acid helps break down starch into tiny spiral structures called helices. The result? Ultra-fine nano fibers that are strong, flexible, and have incredible uses in medicine and technology. Even though this ‘spaghetti’ isn’t edible (it overcooks in less than a second) it’s a big step forward in science. Who knows what other everyday things could inspire the next big invention? It will be interesting to see how these new techniques are applied to solve problems/ At the recently concluded COP29 in Baku, the capital of, Azerbaijan, world leaders reached a new climate deal aimed at addressing the mounting climate crisis. Wealthy nations pledged $300 billion annually by 2035 to support poorer countries in coping with extreme weather and transitioning to clean energy. However, the announcement was met with criticism from many developing nations, including India, who felt the amount fell drastically short of what’s needed. India’s representative, called the pledge “a paltry sum,” likening it to an “optical illusion” that failed to address the scale of the challenge. Economists estimate that at least $1.3 trillion annually is required for developing nations to adequately adapt to the crisis. The negotiations at COP29 were fraught with tension, as major fossil fuel-producing nations like Saudi Arabia openly resisted calls to phase out oil, coal, and gas. The deal has reignited calls for increased accountability and significantly higher financing from developed nations, whose historical emissions have largely caused the crisis. The question remains: do these deals and agreements actually lead to action- and who is finally responsible for taking the action to help this global crisis?