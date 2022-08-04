Good news: एक माह बाद अब हर्ष के प्राकृतिक सौंदर्य का लुत्फ ले सकेंगे पर्यटक

Negligence increases the risk Last days, the road was constructed on this route from interior to Harsh Parbat at a cost of six crore rupees. No kind of security wall has been built at the places. Due to which the possibility of falling rocks in rainy days increased. During the rainy season, the traffic of people on Harsh Parbat increases. Which increases the vibration in the mountains. In this way, if the road to Harsh Parvat is opened without security arrangements, there will always be a fear of an accident.