Dipika Kakkar ने पति के लिए लिखा दिल छू लेने वाला पोस्ट, पढ़कर आपकी आखें भी हो जाएंगी नम

Just wanna tell u, Thank u❤️... for making my life so so so beautiful... ki kabhi mujhe hi lagta hai kahin sapna to nahi... 🙈🙈🙈 filmy line hai par i mean it ❤️... Its almost like a dream to have such a peacefull happy life in a world thats totally surrounded by Negativity and how!!! But u handle everything with utmost patience and at every step teach me to do the same ❤️ You are my world, my life❤️ Tum ho to mai hun... tumse hi mai hun ❤️❤️❤️ @shoaib2087 . . . . . #evileyesoff #alhamdulillah #blessed