मां-बाप के निधन के बाद Gaurav Chopra के घर आई खुशियां, पत्नी ने दिया बेटे को जन्म.. सोशल मीडिया पर लिखा इमोशनल पोस्ट

19-08-2020 29-08-2020 14-09-2020 Enlightenment in three dates. . The meaning of life , explained in this short span of time .. a roller coaster ride , a cycle ... never ending...an emotional and physical test .. and then divine intervention and a bountiful blessing today ... Between the morning and the afternoon, between two placards on the door .. everything changed ! 🙏🏼 thank you for your love and blessings..it’s been my strength... #baby #boy #junior #lifeanddeath #parents #children #family #lifelessons #drama #neverending #tests #divine #intervention