आशा नेगी से ब्रेकअप के कुछ ही महीनों बाद मोनिका डोगरा को डेट करने लगे Rithvik Dhanjani! फोटो देख फैंस को आया गुस्सा

Coactor appreciation post . . @rithvik_d and I struck up a very real friendship during #fearfactor #kkk8 . . I met him in the dining hall with spinach salad stuck in my teeth. I smiled at him and had a whole conversation and he didn’t even tell me. I went to the loo and came back and I was like ummmm. You didn’t wanna tell me I had a big green leaf in my front tooth this whole time?! What the hell! . He smiled his 1000 watt smile and said he wanted to be a gentleman. . Throughout that season, he had my back when I was scared, or when I wanted to give up. We danced when we could and meditated like we should . . Years later, we may not hang as much as I’d like, but I can tell you this man is just a light in my life. I didn’t know but now I can vouch for the fact that he’s also a hell of an actor. Holy shit! I am so excited to work with him. We almost died together when we first met, and now we are making art together and I’m so excited to share it with the world at some point..... but for now, I can say, just being around someone you love.... doing what you love.... is a gift I don’t wanna take for granted. @rithvik_d - they don’t make em like you very often. You’re an incredible man and a brilliant artist. Big up. Thanks for fighting for me. I love you.