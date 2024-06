South Africa Elections 2024: इतिहास में पहली बार साउथ अफ्रीका के ‘गांधी’ नेल्सन मंडेला की पार्टी को नहीं मिला बहुमत, भारत समेत हैरान दुनिया

Vote counting is nearing an end. 98.42% of votes have been counted in South Africa's 2024 national elections. Here are the latest results showing the top five parties:



⚪️ANC (6 267 244) 40.22%

⚪️DA (3 375 535) 21.66%

⚪️MK Party (2 295 453) 14.73%

⚪️EFF (1 472 275) 9.45%

