WHO Alert: भारत की चार कफ सीरप को बताया जानलेवा, गाम्बिया में 66 बच्चों की मौत से जोड़ा

"WHO has today issued a medical product alert for four contaminated medicines identified in #Gambia that have been potentially linked with acute kidney injuries and 66 deaths among children. The loss of these young lives is beyond heartbreaking for their families"- @DrTedros

"While the contaminated products have so far only been detected in The #Gambia, they may have been distributed to other countries. WHO recommends all countries detect and remove these products from circulation to prevent further harm to patients"-@DrTedros https://t.co/ENnBpIBVpF— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) October 5, 2022