Bday Special: कीर्ति कुल्हारी ने किया था खुलासा, लड़कियां ही नहीं लड़के भी होते हैं कास्टिंग काउच का शिकार

#Day6 #Selfloveweek ❤️ I love that - " I don't see people in black and white " It's taken me some time to understand how there's so much happening with people , with their lives, that even if I tried, I won't be able to understand it all.., comprehend it all... And yet we are so quick to judge everyone... To put them in boxes of mainly " good and bad "... We don't like to give others the " benefit of doubt " but are quick to ask for it.. As an actor, one of my biggest blessings has been to look beyond the SURFACE.. And see what's underneath... What makes someone who they are... To not judge, to not so easily condemn and criticise, to go into their lives, to be in their shoes and then see their world... And my journey of last 10 years has made me EMPATHETIC and COMPASSIONATE ... And it's one of the best things that could have happened to me 🙏 Photographed by @taras84 Styled by @divyakdsouza HMU by @miteshrajani