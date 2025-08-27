Rajasthan RPSC Debars 524 Candidates, Bans 109 for Five Years

Secretary Ramniwas Mehta stated that 524 suspicious and ineligible candidates have been debarred from the commission's recruitment examinations. Of these, 415 candidates have been debarred for life, and 109 candidates have been debarred for periods ranging from one to five years. Jalore has the highest number of debarred candidates with 128, followed by Banswara with 81 and Dungarpur with 40.