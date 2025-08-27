Rajasthan RPSC Debars 524 Candidates, Bans 109 for Five Years

Ajmer: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is taking action against those attempting to secure jobs through fraudulent means. The commission has debarred 524 candidates from recruitment examinations. These cases involve fraudulent disability certificates, fake degrees and documents, and forgery.
A significant number of debarred candidates hail from Jalore, Banswara, and Dungarpur districts.
Secretary Ramniwas Mehta stated that 524 suspicious and ineligible candidates have been debarred from the commission's recruitment examinations. Of these, 415 candidates have been debarred for life, and 109 candidates have been debarred for periods ranging from one to five years. Jalore has the highest number of debarred candidates with 128, followed by Banswara with 81 and Dungarpur with 40.
514 candidates are from various districts of Rajasthan. The remaining candidates are from Uttar Pradesh (5), Haryana (2), Delhi (1), Bihar (1), and Madhya Pradesh (1).
The commission is also monitoring candidates who have applied using multiple SSO IDs. Candidates who have applied multiple times to attempt different sessions of the same examination have been debarred from recruitment examinations.
The reasons for debarment include:
There are 6,972,618 registered candidates in the One Time Registration (OTR) system. Of these, 3,753,307 have been verified using Aadhaar numbers, and 2,170,253 have been verified through Jan Aadhaar. 1,033,136 candidates have completed OTR through SSO ID, of whom 48,667 have completed the KYC process.
Secretary Mehta stated that there is a quota for divorced women in government jobs. Many candidates have obtained fake divorce certificates to avail of this reserved quota. These cases are under investigation based on complaints, and action will be taken based on the reports from the relevant agencies.