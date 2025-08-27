Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Ajmer

Rajasthan RPSC Debars 524 Candidates, Bans 109 for Five Years

RPSC News: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is taking action against those attempting to secure jobs through unfair means. The commission has debarred 524 candidates from recruitment examinations.

Ajmer

Patrika Desk

Aug 27, 2025

RPSC
राजस्थान लोक सेवा आयोग। पत्रिका फाइल फोटो

Ajmer: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is taking action against those attempting to secure jobs through fraudulent means. The commission has debarred 524 candidates from recruitment examinations. These cases involve fraudulent disability certificates, fake degrees and documents, and forgery.

A significant number of debarred candidates hail from Jalore, Banswara, and Dungarpur districts.

Secretary Ramniwas Mehta stated that 524 suspicious and ineligible candidates have been debarred from the commission's recruitment examinations. Of these, 415 candidates have been debarred for life, and 109 candidates have been debarred for periods ranging from one to five years. Jalore has the highest number of debarred candidates with 128, followed by Banswara with 81 and Dungarpur with 40.

Candidates from Multiple States

514 candidates are from various districts of Rajasthan. The remaining candidates are from Uttar Pradesh (5), Haryana (2), Delhi (1), Bihar (1), and Madhya Pradesh (1).

Monitoring Multiple SSO IDs

The commission is also monitoring candidates who have applied using multiple SSO IDs. Candidates who have applied multiple times to attempt different sessions of the same examination have been debarred from recruitment examinations.

Reasons for Debarment

The reasons for debarment include:

  • Fake Degrees/Documents: 157 cases, with 126 cases involving fake B.Ed degrees.
  • Use of Unfair Means in Examination: 148 cases, the largest reason for debarment.
  • Dummy Candidates: 68 cases, where individuals other than the registered candidate appeared for the examination.
  • Cheating using Bluetooth/Mobile/Electronic Devices: 38 cases.
  • Taking Papers/OMR Sheets out of the Examination Centre, Unwanted Comments and Tampering with OMR Sheets: 62 cases.
  • Disrupting the Examination, Providing False Information in the Examination Form, and Other Reasons: 51 cases.

48,000 Candidates Completed E-KYC

There are 6,972,618 registered candidates in the One Time Registration (OTR) system. Of these, 3,753,307 have been verified using Aadhaar numbers, and 2,170,253 have been verified through Jan Aadhaar. 1,033,136 candidates have completed OTR through SSO ID, of whom 48,667 have completed the KYC process.

Further Investigations

Secretary Mehta stated that there is a quota for divorced women in government jobs. Many candidates have obtained fake divorce certificates to avail of this reserved quota. These cases are under investigation based on complaints, and action will be taken based on the reports from the relevant agencies.

