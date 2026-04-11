Rajasthan's New Expressway: 86km Greenfield Highway to Slash Delhi-Jaipur Travel Time by One Hour

Barodamev–Paniyala Expressway: The Barodamev–Paniyala Expressway, set to redefine the infrastructure of the Khairthal region, is rapidly taking shape. This 6-lane greenfield project, spanning approximately 86.13 kilometres, is nearly 40 percent complete and is being prepared for opening to traffic by September. The expressway will commence from Paniyala in Kotputli and connect to the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway near Barodamev (Sheetal), passing through Behror, Banswur, Khairthal, Alwar, and Ramgarh.
Approximately 600 hectares of land have been acquired for the project, with around ₹600 crore disbursed as compensation. Construction is progressing swiftly, and the project is targeted for completion by the end of 2026.
Once operational, the travel time between Delhi and Jaipur, which currently takes 2.5 to 3 hours, will be reduced to approximately 1.5 to 2 hours. Vehicles will be permitted to travel at speeds of up to 120 kilometres per hour on this route. An Intelligent Transport System and speed monitoring systems will be installed for safety and traffic control.
Paniyala, Tahadki, Mandir, Gajuki, Nangla Wazirka, and Jugrawar will be the major junctions. Interchanges are being constructed at Paniyala Mor, Ladpur, Khairthal-Mator, Gajuki, Jugrawar, Alwar-Ramgarh Road, and Sheetal. A large roundabout is being developed in the Gajuki area spanning approximately 20 hectares.
This project, being built at a cost of approximately ₹2,000 crore, is considered vital for the regional economy. It is estimated to attract investments exceeding ₹5,000 crore. New employment opportunities are expected to emerge in the logistics, warehousing, service, and hospitality sectors. Over 500 permanent jobs are anticipated in toll and maintenance operations.
The project includes the construction of 7 major junctions, 3 flyovers, 50 underpasses, and 125 level crossings. Entry and exit points will be located every 20 kilometres, while underpasses are being built at intervals of 1 to 2 kilometres for the convenience of villagers and farmers. The entry of tractors, three-wheelers, and two-wheelers will be prohibited on this route.
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