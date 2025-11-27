Indonesia Floods and Landslides Claim 29 Lives

Many countries around the world are currently facing the brunt of adverse weather conditions, leading to severe situations. In several Asian countries, torrential rainfall has become a major cause of concern for the public, resulting in floods and landslides that have left people in dire straits. Indonesia is among these affected nations. In several districts of Indonesia's North Sumatra province, continuous heavy rainfall over the past few days has triggered flash floods in numerous areas, consequently leading to landslides and widespread devastation.
As a result of the flash floods and landslides in Indonesia's North Sumatra province, 29 people have lost their lives so far. This information was provided by the Provincial Disaster Management and Mitigation Agency. There are fears that the death toll may rise in the coming days.
According to the Provincial Disaster Management and Mitigation Agency, 67 people have been injured in the flash floods and landslides in Indonesia's North Sumatra province. Many of the injured have had to be admitted to hospitals for treatment.
Nine people have gone missing due to the flash floods and landslides in Indonesia's North Sumatra province. This information was shared by the National Search and Rescue Agency. Efforts are underway to locate the missing individuals.
The flash floods and landslides in Indonesia's North Sumatra province have caused significant damage to property in addition to loss of life. More than 400 houses, several bridges, and much public infrastructure have been destroyed. Over 7,000 people have been forced to leave their homes and seek shelter.
