Indonesia Floods and Landslides Claim 29 Lives

Many countries around the world are currently facing the brunt of adverse weather conditions, leading to severe situations. In several Asian countries, torrential rainfall has become a major cause of concern for the public, resulting in floods and landslides that have left people in dire straits. Indonesia is among these affected nations. In several districts of Indonesia's North Sumatra province, continuous heavy rainfall over the past few days has triggered flash floods in numerous areas, consequently leading to landslides and widespread devastation.