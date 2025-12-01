Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Asia

Indonesia flooding and landslides: Death toll rises to 442

Indonesia is facing devastation due to floods and landslides, with the death toll continuing to rise.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 01, 2025

Floods in Indonesia

Indonesia is in a state of devastation due to adverse weather conditions, causing significant distress to its people. Heavy rainfall followed by flash floods and landslides has wreaked havoc in Indonesia's North Sumatra province and other regions. This has resulted in substantial loss of life and property, and the toll continues to rise.

442 Deaths So Far

As many as 442 people have died in the floods and landslides in Indonesia, according to information provided by the Provincial Disaster Management and Mitigation Agency. In North Sumatra, 217 people have lost their lives due to these events. In the Aceh province, 96 people have died, while in West Sumatra, 129 people have succumbed. The agency had previously warned that the death toll could increase, and this prediction is proving to be accurate. The current figures are expected to rise further.

402 People Missing

Following the floods and landslides, 402 people are still missing in Indonesia, as reported by the National Search and Rescue Agency. In North Sumatra, 209 people are missing; in Aceh, 75 people are unaccounted for; and in West Sumatra, 118 people remain missing. Search operations are underway to find the missing individuals, but adverse weather conditions are hampering the rescue efforts.

Hundreds Injured

According to the Provincial Disaster Management and Mitigation Agency, hundreds of people have been injured in Indonesia due to the flash floods and landslides. Many of the injured have required hospitalisation for treatment.

```

