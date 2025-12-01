Indonesia flooding and landslides: Death toll rises to 442

As many as 442 people have died in the floods and landslides in Indonesia, according to information provided by the Provincial Disaster Management and Mitigation Agency. In North Sumatra, 217 people have lost their lives due to these events. In the Aceh province, 96 people have died, while in West Sumatra, 129 people have succumbed. The agency had previously warned that the death toll could increase, and this prediction is proving to be accurate. The current figures are expected to rise further.