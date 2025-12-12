12 December 2025,

Friday

Asia

Japan: Shocking 6.7 quake rocks nation, tsunami hits

Japan Earthquake: A 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck Japan today, causing widespread panic. Following this earthquake, a tsunami warning has been issued for the country's eastern coastal regions, and tsunami waves have already reached Hachinohe.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 12, 2025

Earthquake

Japan frequently experiences earthquakes, and today was no different. Today, Friday, December 12, an earthquake struck 114 kilometres east-northeast of Hachinohe, Japan, with a magnitude of 6.7 on the Richter scale. According to Indian time, the earthquake hit Japan at 8:14 AM. The depth of this earthquake was 10.7 kilometres. The Japan Geophysical Agency also confirmed the earthquake.

Tsunami in Japan

Following the earthquake, a tsunami warning has been issued for the eastern coastal regions of Japan, with the possibility of waves reaching 1 metre in height. A few moments ago, 20-centimetre tsunami waves were recorded in Hachinohe, as reported by the Japan Meteorological Agency. More than 6,000 people have been advised to evacuate to safer locations.

People Fled Homes in Fear

Following the earthquake, panic ensued in Hachinohe and surrounding areas. The tremors caused screams and forced people to flee their homes in fear. Currently, there is no information about any casualties due to the earthquake.

world news

Published on:

12 Dec 2025 10:44 am

