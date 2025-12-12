Japan: Shocking 6.7 quake rocks nation, tsunami hits

Japan frequently experiences earthquakes, and today was no different. Today, Friday, December 12, an earthquake struck 114 kilometres east-northeast of Hachinohe, Japan, with a magnitude of 6.7 on the Richter scale. According to Indian time, the earthquake hit Japan at 8:14 AM. The depth of this earthquake was 10.7 kilometres. The Japan Geophysical Agency also confirmed the earthquake.
Following the earthquake, a tsunami warning has been issued for the eastern coastal regions of Japan, with the possibility of waves reaching 1 metre in height. A few moments ago, 20-centimetre tsunami waves were recorded in Hachinohe, as reported by the Japan Meteorological Agency. More than 6,000 people have been advised to evacuate to safer locations.
Following the earthquake, panic ensued in Hachinohe and surrounding areas. The tremors caused screams and forced people to flee their homes in fear. Currently, there is no information about any casualties due to the earthquake.
