Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Dharmendra

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Indonesia, Prompts Tsunami Warning

The earth trembled today in Indonesia due to an earthquake. The earthquake was so strong that a tsunami warning was issued.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 27, 2025

Earthquake

Earthquake in Indonesia (Image: Patrika)

Earthquake incidents are rapidly increasing worldwide, with occurrences reported almost daily, sometimes multiple times a day. On Thursday, November 27, an earthquake struck Indonesia, causing the ground to shake. The earthquake occurred 45 kilometres West-Northwest of Sinabang city, with a magnitude of 6.6 on the Richter scale. According to Indian Standard Time, the earthquake struck this morning at 10:26 AM. Its depth was recorded at 25.4 kilometres. Both Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency and the United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed the earthquake.

People Fled Homes in Fear

The tremors from the earthquake that struck Indonesia today were felt in the affected region as well as surrounding areas. The earthquake was so strong that many houses and buildings shook, causing panic. People, in fear, rushed out of their homes. Those who were working in offices, shops, or elsewhere also fled outside.

Tsunami Warning Issued

Due to the earthquake, a tsunami warning has been issued for the coastal areas surrounding the affected region. People have been advised to remain vigilant and move to safer locations if necessary.

Floods and Landslides Cause Havoc

In several districts of Indonesia's North Sumatra province, continuous heavy rainfall over the past few days has led to flash floods in many areas, consequently causing landslides. As a result, 29 people have lost their lives so far, 67 have been injured, and 9 are still missing and are being searched for.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

27 Nov 2025 12:36 pm

English News / World / 6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Indonesia, Prompts Tsunami Warning

Big News

View All

World

Trending

Sitting for Long Periods is Dangerous for the Heart, Research Reveals

Sitting in front of computer
World

US President Trump imposes ban on citizens of this country after ‘terrorist attack’ near White House

US President Donald Trump
World

Indonesia Floods and Landslides Claim 29 Lives

Flash floods and landslides in Indonesia
Asia

Will the Russia-Ukraine War End Soon? Trump to Send Ambassadors to Both Countries

Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy
World

Hong Kong High-Rise Inferno Claims 44 Lives, Over 300 Missing

Hong Kong fire
World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.