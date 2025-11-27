6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Indonesia, Prompts Tsunami Warning

Earthquake incidents are rapidly increasing worldwide, with occurrences reported almost daily, sometimes multiple times a day. On Thursday, November 27, an earthquake struck Indonesia, causing the ground to shake. The earthquake occurred 45 kilometres West-Northwest of Sinabang city, with a magnitude of 6.6 on the Richter scale. According to Indian Standard Time, the earthquake struck this morning at 10:26 AM. Its depth was recorded at 25.4 kilometres. Both Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency and the United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed the earthquake.