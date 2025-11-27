6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Indonesia, Prompts Tsunami Warning

Earthquake in Indonesia (Image: Patrika)
Earthquake incidents are rapidly increasing worldwide, with occurrences reported almost daily, sometimes multiple times a day. On Thursday, November 27, an earthquake struck Indonesia, causing the ground to shake. The earthquake occurred 45 kilometres West-Northwest of Sinabang city, with a magnitude of 6.6 on the Richter scale. According to Indian Standard Time, the earthquake struck this morning at 10:26 AM. Its depth was recorded at 25.4 kilometres. Both Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency and the United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed the earthquake.
The tremors from the earthquake that struck Indonesia today were felt in the affected region as well as surrounding areas. The earthquake was so strong that many houses and buildings shook, causing panic. People, in fear, rushed out of their homes. Those who were working in offices, shops, or elsewhere also fled outside.
Due to the earthquake, a tsunami warning has been issued for the coastal areas surrounding the affected region. People have been advised to remain vigilant and move to safer locations if necessary.
In several districts of Indonesia's North Sumatra province, continuous heavy rainfall over the past few days has led to flash floods in many areas, consequently causing landslides. As a result, 29 people have lost their lives so far, 67 have been injured, and 9 are still missing and are being searched for.
