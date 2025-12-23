India-Bangladesh Relations Suffer Setback as Indian Envoy Summoned

Image: IANS
Protests are being held across India following the murder of a Hindu youth in Bangladesh. On Tuesday, Hindu organisations staged a strong protest outside the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi. Clashes broke out between protesters and the police during the demonstration. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh summoned the Indian Ambassador regarding the security of its embassies.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh issued a statement condemning such pre-planned acts of violence or intimidation against diplomatic locations, which not only endanger the safety of diplomatic personnel but also undermine the values of mutual respect, peace, and tolerance.
It is noteworthy that relations between India and Bangladesh have been strained due to several reasons. These are all linked to the extradition of former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from New Delhi. Last month, a Bangladeshi court sentenced Sheikh Hasina to death for her involvement in the deadly violence during a student-led uprising in 2024.
Following the court's verdict, India responded by stating its commitment to peace, democracy, inclusivity, and stability in the neighbouring country, while Bangladesh has been demanding the handover of former PM Sheikh Hasina from India.
Previously, India had summoned the High Commissioner of Bangladesh. Relations between the two countries have deteriorated further since then. India protested the deteriorating security environment in the neighbouring country and the plans of radical elements that could affect the security of the Indian mission in Dhaka.
In the national capital Delhi, the Vishva Hindu Parishad and other Hindu organisations staged a protest on Tuesday against the murder of Dipu Das in Bangladesh. Clashes also occurred between protesters and the police during this time. Protesters broke through barricades. The police also resorted to a lathi-charge to control the situation.
