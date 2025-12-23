US Timekeeping Slows by 4.8 Microseconds, Scientists Explain Impact

The United States, which dictates the world's time, has itself fallen slightly behind in the race against time. A recent incident has caused sleepless nights for scientists and technical experts. America's official time has fallen 4.8 microseconds behind the world's standard time (America atomic clock failure). While this may seem like an infinitesimally small amount of time, it could prove to be a major 'time bomb' in the digital age. The entire disruption began at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in Boulder, Colorado. A severe storm in Colorado (NIST Boulder Colorado) caused a power outage. Grids were shut down as a precaution, but during this time, NIST's backup system (generator) also failed. This centre houses the 'atomic clock' that sets the precise time for the entire United States. As soon as the system's synchronisation was disrupted (Atomic Clock Failure), America's time became disconnected from global clocks and fell behind.