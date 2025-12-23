23 December 2025,

Tuesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Year Ender 2025

Bangladesh Violence

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

US Timekeeping Slows by 4.8 Microseconds, Scientists Explain Impact

Due to a storm in Colorado, the United States' time has fallen behind the rest of the world by 4.8 microseconds. This technical glitch has raised concerns about major threats to GPS, banking, and defence systems.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 23, 2025

US Timing (Image: Freepik)

The United States, which dictates the world's time, has itself fallen slightly behind in the race against time. A recent incident has caused sleepless nights for scientists and technical experts. America's official time has fallen 4.8 microseconds behind the world's standard time (America atomic clock failure). While this may seem like an infinitesimally small amount of time, it could prove to be a major 'time bomb' in the digital age. The entire disruption began at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in Boulder, Colorado. A severe storm in Colorado (NIST Boulder Colorado) caused a power outage. Grids were shut down as a precaution, but during this time, NIST's backup system (generator) also failed. This centre houses the 'atomic clock' that sets the precise time for the entire United States. As soon as the system's synchronisation was disrupted (Atomic Clock Failure), America's time became disconnected from global clocks and fell behind.

Why is this 4.8 microsecond delay dangerous?

A difference of a few microseconds on an ordinary person's wristwatch means nothing, but for modern technology, it is no less than a disaster.

GPS and Navigation: The GPS system operates entirely on time accuracy. Even a minuscule difference in time can lead to location errors of several metres.

Stock Market Play: High-frequency trading involves multi-million dollar deals executed within a thousandth of a second. A time lag can cause transaction data to fail.

Internet and Telecom: For servers and data transfer, time synchronisation is crucial, otherwise, there is a risk of network crashes.

What did experts say about this?

NIST scientists have described the incident as "rare but concerning." According to physicist Jeff Sherman, atomic clocks are highly sensitive. Even a minor power disruption can affect years of accuracy. However, the institute has assured that they are gradually bringing the time back in sync with the global standard (UTC) to prevent any major system 'crash'.

What happens next?

With power restored, experts are now trying to bridge the 'gap' that has emerged. America is resynchronising over 20 of its atomic clocks. In the coming days, an investigation will be conducted to determine if this microsecond delay has caused any hidden malfunctions in airline, defence, or banking servers. Furthermore, work has begun on developing more robust 'battery backup' systems for the future.

Could Russia and China take advantage?

From a geopolitical perspective, this time difference could create security vulnerabilities. Modern missile systems and radars are also based on atomic time. If a country's time is out of sync, its defence systems could be weakened. Technical experts believe this incident has proven that even a small 'power cut' can shake the digital infrastructure of a superpower.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

NRI Special

USA

world news

World News in Hindi

World News Live Updates

Published on:

23 Dec 2025 05:59 pm

English News / World / US Timekeeping Slows by 4.8 Microseconds, Scientists Explain Impact

Big News

View All

World

Trending

India-Bangladesh Relations Suffer Setback as Indian Envoy Summoned

india envoy,bangladesh summons indian envoy,bangladesh news,bangladesh,
World

Delhi: Clashes erupt between police and protesters outside Bangladesh High Commission

Deepu Chandra Das Lynching Protest
National News

Baba Vanga's Big Prediction: Something Will Happen in 2026 That Will Cause a Stir

Baba Vanga
World

Pakistan International Airlines Auction: 75% Stake Up for Bids Amidst Financial Woes

Pakistan International Airlines
World

Mexican Navy Plane Crashes in the US, Killing 5 People

Mexican navy plane crashes in US
World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.