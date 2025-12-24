Indian-Origin Woman Himanshi Khurana Murdered in Canada, Police Suspect Boyfriend

Following Himanshi's murder, the Indian Consulate General in Canada has reacted to the incident. In a statement issued by the Indian Consulate, it was said, "We are deeply saddened and shocked by the murder of Indian national Himanshi Khurana in Toronto. We extend our deepest condolences to her family in this hour of grief. The Consulate has been continuously involved with this matter for the past few days and is providing all possible assistance to the family in coordination with local authorities."