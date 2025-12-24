Indian-Origin Woman Himanshi Khurana Murdered in Canada, Police Suspect Boyfriend

Himanshi Khurana murder case (File Photo)
A murder of a woman of Indian origin in Canada has caused a stir. Himanshi Khurana, a 30-year-old woman of Indian origin living in the city of Toronto in the province of Ontario, went missing on Friday night. Following this, the police were informed about her disappearance at around 10:40 PM. Police were engaged in a search operation throughout the night to find Himanshi. On Saturday morning, around 6:30 AM, Himanshi's body was found in a house in the Queen West area of the city.
The police have started investigating the case, considering Himanshi's death as a murder. Police suspect 32-year-old Abdul Ghafoori, a resident of Toronto and Himanshi's boyfriend. Ghafoori has absconded, and the police are searching for him. Toronto Police have intensified their investigation and have asked the public to share any information about Ghafoori. Police have issued a nationwide alert for Ghafoori's arrest.
Police stated that Himanshi's death could be a case of domestic violence. In this context, the police believe that Ghafoori may have murdered Himanshi during this period.
Following Himanshi's murder, the Indian Consulate General in Canada has reacted to the incident. In a statement issued by the Indian Consulate, it was said, "We are deeply saddened and shocked by the murder of Indian national Himanshi Khurana in Toronto. We extend our deepest condolences to her family in this hour of grief. The Consulate has been continuously involved with this matter for the past few days and is providing all possible assistance to the family in coordination with local authorities."
