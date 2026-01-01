1 January 2026,

Thursday

Did Zelensky Want Putin Assassinated? US Reveals Truth After Major Controversy!

Russia claimed that Ukraine attacked Putin's Novgorod residence with 91 drones, which air defence systems thwarted. Russia alleges that Ukraine intended to assassinate Putin. However, US officials have dismissed this claim.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jan 01, 2026

Russia claimed that Ukraine attacked the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Novgorod with 91 drones on the night of December 28-29, which were shot down by Russia's air defence system. They also claimed that Ukraine's intention was to assassinate Putin.

Meanwhile, American national security officials have dismissed the Russian claim. They stated that Ukraine did not attempt to target Putin or any of his residences in the drone operation.

No evidence found of attack on Putin

According to a US official familiar with the intelligence, no evidence of any attempt to attack Putin has been found. However, the US intelligence agency CIA has refused to comment publicly on the matter.

The official further stated that US intelligence agencies determined that Ukraine was planning to attack a military target in a large area similar to Putin's country residence, but not very close to it.

What did Trump say?

Meanwhile, US President Trump also dismissed Russia's accusation by sharing a link to a New York Post editorial on his social media. Following this post, CIA Director John Ratcliffe gave a briefing. He updated Trump on the intelligence review.

US intelligence agencies monitor developments within Russia using various tools, including satellite imagery, radar coverage, and intercepted communications.

Trump had previously told reporters that he was very angry when Putin said during a phone conversation that Ukrainian drones had targeted his residence, known as Dolgiye Borody or Long Beards. It is located on the shore of a lake in northwestern Russia.

What did Ukraine say?

Meanwhile, Ukraine has claimed responsibility for some sabotage and assassination operations within Russian territory but has strongly denied any attempt to target Putin or his residence.

Ukrainian officials have accused the Russian leader of using this allegation as a pretext to create tension in the relations between Washington and Kyiv and to weaken Ukraine's influence in US-mediated peace talks.

