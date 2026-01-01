Amsterdam Church Fire: 154-year-old historic Vondelkerk gutted by blaze on New Year’s Eve after fireworks, spire collapses

Church Fire: New Year's celebrations in Amsterdam turned to sorrow. In the early morning of January 1, 2026, a terrible fire broke out at the historic Vondelkerk church, located near the city's famous Vondelpark. The fire started shortly after the New Year's fireworks, around 12:45 AM, and quickly engulfed the entire church. The fire was first seen on the church's roof and rapidly spread to its tall spire. Due to its old wooden structure, the fire spread rapidly. Around 2:30 AM, the church spire completely collapsed and fell inside the church, causing a large part of the roof to cave in. Locals were stunned by the sight of the flames and plumes of smoke. Videos are going viral on social media showing the church spire burning.