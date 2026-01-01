Amsterdam Church Fire: 154-year-old historic Vondelkerk gutted by blaze on New Year’s Eve after fireworks, spire collapses

Image: Patrika
Church Fire: New Year's celebrations in Amsterdam turned to sorrow. In the early morning of January 1, 2026, a terrible fire broke out at the historic Vondelkerk church, located near the city's famous Vondelpark. The fire started shortly after the New Year's fireworks, around 12:45 AM, and quickly engulfed the entire church. The fire was first seen on the church's roof and rapidly spread to its tall spire. Due to its old wooden structure, the fire spread rapidly. Around 2:30 AM, the church spire completely collapsed and fell inside the church, causing a large part of the roof to cave in. Locals were stunned by the sight of the flames and plumes of smoke. Videos are going viral on social media showing the church spire burning.
Authorities reported that the entire building was engulfed in flames, making it difficult to save. The Mayor of Amsterdam, Femke Halsema, described it as a "very terrible and tragic fire." Fortunately, there were no reports of injuries, but the electricity was cut off to approximately 90 nearby homes.
Upon receiving the fire report, several fire brigade vehicles rushed to the scene. The fire was so large that it was declared a regional emergency. Firefighters were also called in from outside Amsterdam. Surrounding roads were closed, and people were advised to stay away from the smoke. An NL-Alert was issued, urging residents to close windows and doors and turn off ventilation systems. Some nearby houses were evacuated due to the danger from falling debris. Firefighters worked throughout the night to extinguish the blaze, but controlling the fire proved challenging due to the old wooden structure.
The Vondelkerk was built in 1872 and was 154 years old. Constructed in the Neo-Gothic style, the building was used as a Roman Catholic church but was closed in 1977. Later, it was repurposed for offices, events, and small businesses. It was a part of Amsterdam's cultural heritage and was popular among tourists due to its proximity to Vondelpark.
Notably, the church's spire had previously been damaged by lightning in 1904, which was later rebuilt. Now, this historic building has once again been severely damaged.
There has been widespread sorrow expressed on social media and across the globe regarding this incident. People are calling it a tragic start to the New Year. Many users have shared old photographs, reminiscing about the church's beauty. Amsterdam residents are emotional, with some visiting the site to witness the fire. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire – whether it was caused by fireworks or something else.
Officials state that saving the church appears impossible now. The entire building has been damaged and could completely collapse. The exact cause of the fire will be determined after an investigation. Fireworks are common in the Netherlands on New Year's, but this year saw several fire incidents, raising questions about whether safety measures should be tightened.
This incident serves as a reminder that vigilance is necessary to protect any heritage, no matter how old. The city of Amsterdam will strive to recover from this loss, but the memories of the Vondelkerk will remain.
In addition to this, fires occurred in other parts of the Netherlands. A large explosion took place at a fireworks shop in Hillegom, while a gym caught fire in Groningen. These incidents led to several alerts and calls for caution. Such events are common during New Year's fireworks, but the damage this year was more significant.
