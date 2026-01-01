Denmark Closes 400-Year-Old Postal Service, Red Mailboxes Fetch High Prices

Denmark, one of the most digital nations in the world, has completely shut down its more than 400-year-old letter delivery service. This service, which has been in operation since 1624, is now a part of history. The government postal company, PostNord, announced after delivering the last letters that it will now only deliver parcels and not letters.
According to PostNord's chief, Kim Pedersen, this is the end of an old chapter. People's communication methods have changed, and emails, digital mailboxes, and online platforms have become the primary means. According to official figures, the number of letters sent in Denmark has declined by more than 90 per cent in the last 25 years, leading to losses for the company.
The red mailboxes, which were a recognisable feature on Denmark's streets, are also being removed. Approximately 1,500 mailboxes have been removed since June and were sold for charity in December. Their price was set at 1,500 to 2,000 Danish Kroner, but people bought them at emotional, higher prices.
Letters don't arrive daily here either...
Netherlands: Delivery only a few days a week, many routes closed.
Norway: Regular letter service almost ended.
Finland: Letters 1-2 days a week.
Sweden: Letter service reduced, focus on parcels.
Germany: Delivery reduced in many areas.
United Kingdom: Plan for 3 days a week.
Japan: Limited service in rural areas.
Australia: Letters decreased, and parcels are the main business.
