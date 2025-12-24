24 December 2025,

Wednesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Year Ender 2025

Bangladesh Violence

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

America

Nursing Home Blast: 3 Dead, Several Injured in US Nursing Home Explosion

A blast at an American nursing home has caused a stir. Three people have lost their lives in this accident.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 24, 2025

Nursing home blast

Nursing home blast (Photo - Washington Post)

An explosion occurred in Bristol Township, Pennsylvania, United States of America, on Tuesday. The blast took place at the Silver Lake Nursing Home, causing panic. Following the explosion, a portion of the nursing home building collapsed, and a fire broke out. The explosion was described as 'catastrophic', spreading fear in the area surrounding the nursing home.

3 People Died

Three people have died in the explosion at the Silver Lake Nursing Home in Bristol Township, Pennsylvania, United States. Among the deceased are two residents of the nursing home and one staff member.

Several Injured

It is reported that more than 20 people sustained injuries in the blast. They have been admitted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Fire Brought Under Control After Efforts

The fire department was immediately informed after the explosion. Firefighters arrived at the scene shortly and began efforts to extinguish the fire. The blaze was brought under control after considerable effort. Initially, several people were reported missing, but later all were accounted for. Approximately 158 elderly individuals reside at the Silver Lake Nursing Home, many of whom were trapped. Firefighters safely evacuated those trapped amidst the fire and the smell of gas.

Investigation Launched

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission has launched an investigation into the incident. Preliminary findings suggest that the explosion and subsequent fire were caused by a gas leak. This incident raises questions about the safety measures at the nursing home.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

24 Dec 2025 10:16 am

English News / World / America / Nursing Home Blast: 3 Dead, Several Injured in US Nursing Home Explosion

Big News

View All

America

World

Trending

Mexican Navy Plane Crashes in the US, Killing 5 People

Mexican navy plane crashes in US
World

H-1B Visa Holders Stranded in India: New US Embassy Social Media Scrutiny Causes Major Trouble

America

North Carolina Plane Crash: 7 Dead as Aircraft Plunges and Explodes

Plane crash in North Carolina
America

US Missiles Strike Drug-Laden Boats, Killing 8 Narco-Terrorists

US strikes 3 narco-trafficking vessels
World

New Condition for Travelling to the US! Citizens of 42 Countries Will Have to Disclose 5 Years of Social Media History

Visitors in USA
World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.