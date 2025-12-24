Nursing Home Blast: 3 Dead, Several Injured in US Nursing Home Explosion

Nursing home blast (Photo - Washington Post)
An explosion occurred in Bristol Township, Pennsylvania, United States of America, on Tuesday. The blast took place at the Silver Lake Nursing Home, causing panic. Following the explosion, a portion of the nursing home building collapsed, and a fire broke out. The explosion was described as 'catastrophic', spreading fear in the area surrounding the nursing home.
Three people have died in the explosion at the Silver Lake Nursing Home in Bristol Township, Pennsylvania, United States. Among the deceased are two residents of the nursing home and one staff member.
It is reported that more than 20 people sustained injuries in the blast. They have been admitted to nearby hospitals for treatment.
The fire department was immediately informed after the explosion. Firefighters arrived at the scene shortly and began efforts to extinguish the fire. The blaze was brought under control after considerable effort. Initially, several people were reported missing, but later all were accounted for. Approximately 158 elderly individuals reside at the Silver Lake Nursing Home, many of whom were trapped. Firefighters safely evacuated those trapped amidst the fire and the smell of gas.
The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission has launched an investigation into the incident. Preliminary findings suggest that the explosion and subsequent fire were caused by a gas leak. This incident raises questions about the safety measures at the nursing home.
